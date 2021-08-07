New "Build-A-Stand" Gives Visual Creators an Amazing Toolkit
Hackensack, NJ, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is focused on providing businesses with customizable and affordable visual display solutions. Their New “Build-A-Stand” system doubles down on that commitment.
Build-A-Stand is Testrite Visual's new 1” square tubing system which allows marketers, digital printers, brands, and retailers to design bespoke displays using off the shelf components. Build-A-Stand is a simple and inexpensive system that has already proven itself in stores across the United States and beyond.
Businesses can use the Build-A-Stand system to customize and reuse boards to meet their individual display needs. You can use the Build-A-Stand system to create many different display types, including shoe dividers, graphic stands, flat wall stands, and BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store) stands.
The Build-A-Stand system from Testrite Visual is lightweight and made from aluminum structures. The system is available in silver and black, and can be ordered with standard metal brackets and shelves.
Businesses are already using the Build-A-Stand system for both individual visuals and OEM products. Testrite Visual has used the system to construct portable changing rooms, shoe dividers, floating standoff mounts, and so much more.
What makes Build-A-Stand special is that customers can continually reuse and repurpose the system for any display need. The system is more economical and environmentally friendly because you don’t need to purchase additional one-time-use hardware. You can easily change out different graphics and reconfigure your display into new shapes. Stop wasting time and money by purchasing one-time use hardware - purchase the Build-A-Stand system and continue using your banner for years to come.
Graphics integration is the heart of everything they do at Testrite Visuals, and that’s why they’re now offering this invaluable tool for your display needs. If you’re ready to learn more about the Build-A-Stand system or any of their display banners, visit their website.
Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment.
