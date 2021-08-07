Applied Bank, Wilmington, DE, Recognized by Lending Tree’s DepositAccounts.com as #1 Healthiest Bank in America
Wilmington, DE, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has released its list of the 2021 Healthiest Banks in America, which named Applied Bank as the #1 Healthiest Bank in America. Applied Bank’s financial health was rated the highest out of over 4 thousand banks analyzed throughout the country.
“We are very proud to have Applied Bank recognized as the number one rated bank in America for financial health,” said Rocco Abessinio, Chairman and CEO of Applied Bank. “These ratings demonstrate Applied Bank’s commitment to excellence that enables us to provide top rated banking services, including one of the top Asset Protection programs, to customers all across the U.S.”
DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of every federally-insured bank and credit union in the United States once per quarter. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios.
“We believe it is important to give consumers a way to evaluate the financial health of their institutions,” said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. “Our list empowers consumers to make informed decisions when selecting a financial institution.”
For a complete listing of the 2021 Healthiest Banks in America, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx. To learn more about Applied Bank, please visit www.appliedbank.com
About Applied Bank
Applied Bank, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is a Delaware State Chartered Bank and an FDIC insured, Equal Housing Lender. Applied Bank has been consistently recognized as one of the highest rated banks in the country and highest rated bank in Delaware due to its Five Star ratings from top bank rating agencies. Applied Bank’s emphasis is on personal service and flexibility in its mission of being the premier full-service bank in the region. Since 1996, Applied Bank has been a recognized leader in consumer and commercial financing, deposit programs (including Asset Protection), and merchant banking services.
About DepositAccounts.com
DepositAccounts.com is the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the U.S. dedicated to banking and deposits product information for consumers. It covers every federally insured bank and credit union and utilizes its patented technology to track approximately 275,000 consumer deposit rates, each updated nightly. The site features more than 11,000 editorial articles detailing depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 100,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads.
Matthew Lee
302-326-4200
www.appliedbank.com
