New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert TS5 Series Silver Case Tantalum Capacitors
Mallory Sonalert Tantalum Capacitors Demonstrate Resistance to Shock, High Temperature, and Vibration; Ideal for Consumer and Military Applications
Northvale, NJ, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Mallory Sonalert Tantalum Products Group’s subminiature Silver Case Tantalum Capacitors in the TS5 Series. This Mallory Tantalum Capacitor delivers high CV product per case size and is suitable for high powered equipment requiring a small capacitor package.
These capacitors are suitable for consumer, industrial, and military applications where a hermetic seal is not required, but the application does have a high level of shock, vibration, and/or temperature. The Mallory TS5 Tantalum Capacitor is available from 1µF to 1200µF and 6 to 60 VDC @85°C. Other features include its high capacitance-weight ratio, its low DC leakage and its availability in multiple case sizes to maximize volumetric efficiency.
In addition to its silver case, the TS5 anode is sintered tantalum with embedded tantalum leads. The negative terminals are tin-lead coated copper and its positive terminals are tin-lead coated nickel. The operating temperature is between -55°C to +85°C and the capacitance and dissipation factor are measured at 120Hz and 25°C with an AC voltage of 0.5 volts rms.
Features & Benefits:
- High capacitance per case size: 1µF to 1200µF
- High capacitance-weight ratio
- Low DC Leakage
- Multiple case sizes to maximize volumetric efficiency
- Voltage: 6 to 60 VDC @85°C
Applications:
- Consumer
- Industrial
- Military
Mallory’s TS5 capacitors are packaged and available from New Yorker Electronics in sealed plastic bags containing up to 100 parts, or on tape (at no additional cost). New Yorker Electronics supplies Mallory Sonalert electronic audible alarms and board-level audible devices such as transducers, indicators and sirens.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Categories