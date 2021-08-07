Saleem Elmasri Joins Blockchain of Things’ Board of Directors
Blockchain of Things, Inc., a leader in providing 2nd layer SaaS Bitcoin blockchain integration software to build decentralized enterprise applications, announced today the appointment of Saleem Elmasri to its Board of Directors.
New York, NY, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Blockchain of Things, Inc., a leader in providing 2nd layer SaaS Bitcoin blockchain integration software to build decentralized enterprise applications, announced today the appointment of Saleem Elmasri to its Board of Directors. Mr. Elmasri is a CPA and seasoned business professional who has a passion for delivering meaningful and measurable value to his clients through practical solutions.
Saleem brings over 15 years of experience in management consulting to Blockchain of Things, Inc. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked on several of the firm’s Fortune 500 clients. From PwC, he transitioned to lead advisory practices at boutique consulting firms, specializing in complex and transaction accounting advisory.
Mr. Elmasri’s career is primarily focused on the life sciences and technology sectors. He has augmented leadership teams in decision-making roles to navigate transformational endeavors such as acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and IPOs throughout his professional path.
Beginning in 2016, Saleem has served as the CEO advisor, CFO, and Board member at several early-stage companies. These experiences led him to launch, Titan Advisory Services, a boutique consulting firm that provides operational CFO and Advisor services to early-stage and private companies. Saleem brings his passion for client service to each venture.
"I’ve worked with Saleem in the past, and on behalf of the company, we are honored to have his guidance once again as a leader on our Board of Directors," said Andre De Castro, Chairman and CEO of Blockchain of Things, Inc., "We look forward to leveraging his many strengths and experience with startups and public reporting companies like our own.”
About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)
Formed in 2015, Blockchain of Things, Inc. has become a leader in blockchain enterprise-class software, allowing organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of its powerful technology. Their premier product Catenis™ is a low-code security platform, allowing easy integration with the Bitcoin blockchain, simplifying encrypted peer-to-peer messaging, token issuance, immutable data recording, and tracking. The company headquarters is in New York City, USA.
For more information or to request a product demo, please visit us at https://blockchainofthings.com | Twitter:@BlockchainOT
Saleem brings over 15 years of experience in management consulting to Blockchain of Things, Inc. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked on several of the firm’s Fortune 500 clients. From PwC, he transitioned to lead advisory practices at boutique consulting firms, specializing in complex and transaction accounting advisory.
Mr. Elmasri’s career is primarily focused on the life sciences and technology sectors. He has augmented leadership teams in decision-making roles to navigate transformational endeavors such as acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and IPOs throughout his professional path.
Beginning in 2016, Saleem has served as the CEO advisor, CFO, and Board member at several early-stage companies. These experiences led him to launch, Titan Advisory Services, a boutique consulting firm that provides operational CFO and Advisor services to early-stage and private companies. Saleem brings his passion for client service to each venture.
"I’ve worked with Saleem in the past, and on behalf of the company, we are honored to have his guidance once again as a leader on our Board of Directors," said Andre De Castro, Chairman and CEO of Blockchain of Things, Inc., "We look forward to leveraging his many strengths and experience with startups and public reporting companies like our own.”
About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)
Formed in 2015, Blockchain of Things, Inc. has become a leader in blockchain enterprise-class software, allowing organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of its powerful technology. Their premier product Catenis™ is a low-code security platform, allowing easy integration with the Bitcoin blockchain, simplifying encrypted peer-to-peer messaging, token issuance, immutable data recording, and tracking. The company headquarters is in New York City, USA.
For more information or to request a product demo, please visit us at https://blockchainofthings.com | Twitter:@BlockchainOT
Contact
Blockchain of Things, Inc.Contact
Amanda Mirus
+1-646-926-2268
www.blockchainofthings.com
Amanda Mirus
+1-646-926-2268
www.blockchainofthings.com
Categories