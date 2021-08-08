Indian Business Hotel Recommends RateTiger for Channel Management
Bhagini Icon Premier improves business revenue by expanding online distribution.
Bengaluru, India, August 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bhagini Icon Premier, an upscale property in India, has strongly recommended RateTiger for its hotel channel management capabilities and integrated connectivity platform.
Situated in the heart of the IT hub in Bengaluru, India, Bhagini Icon Premier is a modern, contemporary business hotel which is popular for its convenient location and amenities.
A part of the Icon Premier Chain, the hotel caters largely to business travellers for short as well as extended stays. The demand in Bengaluru has traditionally been driven by business travellers constituting majority of premium segment room demand. In FY 2018, before the pandemic, hotels in the city experienced the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) surpassing other major hotel markets in India.
However, as with the global hospitality industry in general, the market has been facing an unprecedented challenge due to travel restrictions and lockdown. The Hotel’s Operations Manager, Mr. Ramamurthy knew that adaptability is fundamental for survival as the guest behavior and preferences have changed because of the pandemic. He wanted a cost-effective solution with user-friendly interface, robust security, quick updates, and wide channel connectivity. The decision to switch to RateTiger was rather easy.
“Rate parity & accurate inventory management is a must to maintain your property at par with your competitors. With RateTiger Channel Manager we are saving our time daily through automated updates – just one change in the dashboard – and it gets reflected across all connected OTAs in real-time. With chances of manual error getting eliminated, we can focus on strategy,” remarked Ramamurthy, Operations Manager at Icon Premier Hotel.
Customer-first approach
RateTiger’s customer-centric approach and exceptional distribution connectivity means the solution is always up-to-speed with over 99.9% product uptime.
“The turnaround time for any changes is instant. The setup team is very helpful and guided us through every step in an understandable way. Once our setup was complete, we could manage everything easily. We have been able to bring all OTA channels under one window for all possible modifications like rate, inventory and restrictions. The option of changing rates and inventory at any point of time in a single click has really made online distribution simple,” commented Ramamurthy.
Coping up with new normal
OVID-19 is a black swan event which has been devastating for the global hotel industry. While the impact was unpredictable, the Operations team led by Ramamurthy realigned their online sales strategy focusing on domestic and staycation guests. The team is utilizing the insights available on the RateTiger platform along with connectivity with a wide range of online sales channels to bounce back.
“We wanted to advertise across the right websites at the right price. Thanks to RateTiger Channel Manager, we can manage all our demand partners and OTAs in one place. This product provides a seamless process from rates to reservation delivery and everything in between,” summarized Ramamurthy.
Check out this video from Ramamurthy, Operations Manager at Icon Premier Hotel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S1hHh8HiHg
Join RateTiger, Icon Premier Hotel and Simplotel for a webinar - Accelerate Direct Bookings through Hotel E-commerce on 12th August 2021 at 12:00pm IST. Register now - https://rb.gy/gjqpmk
Check out this video from Ramamurthy, Operations Manager at Icon Premier Hotel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S1hHh8HiHg
Join RateTiger, Icon Premier Hotel and Simplotel for a webinar - Accelerate Direct Bookings through Hotel E-commerce on 12th August 2021 at 12:00pm IST. Register now - https://rb.gy/gjqpmk
