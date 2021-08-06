Zoho CRM Integration for Atlantic Canadian Businesses - Let's Nurture Infotech | Canada
Let's Nurture is pleased to announce the integration of Zoho CRM for Atlantic Canadian Businesses.
Moncton, Canada, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Let's Nurture, the Atlantic Canadian web design and technological development and solutions company, is excited to announce its most recent service to be offered through their site. Let's Nurture now offers the integration of the Zoho CRM system for businesses inside of Atlantic Canada.
The announcement comes off of the recent news that Let's Nurture had completed its global expansions after forming an office in Brazil. The site also announced it will be debuting its new Google Workforce integration service sometime within the next month.
Zoho CRM is a powerful tool used by many businesses in order to create a competent customer relationship management system for business. It allows to store all of sales information, marketing tools and materials, customer support programs, information, and protocols, and a variety of other tools and processes to streamline policy for employees and customers alike all in one platform. Additionally, businesses curious about the Zoho CRM system can try the program for free with the freeware version of the software and purchase a monthly user membership after they've decided if it is right for them.
Zoho integration services will help businesses to integrate this powerful system in their day-to-day business operation including Microsoft Outlook, as well as your companies Google calendar.
Additionally, your Zoho account can be linked to things such as Salesforce, Shopify, and other important e-commerce platforms in order for you and your team to calculate your total earnings, inspect past earnings through historical billing, and go through the various analytics associated with your e-commerce and online business accounts. Regardless of how you intend to use Zoho CRM, Let's Nurture is prepared to get your company up and running as soon as possible.
Ketan Raval CEO of Let’s Nurture explains further, "Our CRM consulting is not only limited to integrating Zoho CRM but to do the entire digital transformation of small businesses in Atlantic Canada. Most Canadian businesses are still lacking when it comes to using all these tools and expanding their business. Our aim is to help them and not stay behind in this digital age."
The announcement comes off of the recent news that Let's Nurture had completed its global expansions after forming an office in Brazil. The site also announced it will be debuting its new Google Workforce integration service sometime within the next month.
Zoho CRM is a powerful tool used by many businesses in order to create a competent customer relationship management system for business. It allows to store all of sales information, marketing tools and materials, customer support programs, information, and protocols, and a variety of other tools and processes to streamline policy for employees and customers alike all in one platform. Additionally, businesses curious about the Zoho CRM system can try the program for free with the freeware version of the software and purchase a monthly user membership after they've decided if it is right for them.
Zoho integration services will help businesses to integrate this powerful system in their day-to-day business operation including Microsoft Outlook, as well as your companies Google calendar.
Additionally, your Zoho account can be linked to things such as Salesforce, Shopify, and other important e-commerce platforms in order for you and your team to calculate your total earnings, inspect past earnings through historical billing, and go through the various analytics associated with your e-commerce and online business accounts. Regardless of how you intend to use Zoho CRM, Let's Nurture is prepared to get your company up and running as soon as possible.
Ketan Raval CEO of Let’s Nurture explains further, "Our CRM consulting is not only limited to integrating Zoho CRM but to do the entire digital transformation of small businesses in Atlantic Canada. Most Canadian businesses are still lacking when it comes to using all these tools and expanding their business. Our aim is to help them and not stay behind in this digital age."
Contact
Let's Nurture InfotechContact
Mohit Thawani
+1-902-620-9098
www.letsnurture.ca
Mohit Thawani
+1-902-620-9098
www.letsnurture.ca
Categories