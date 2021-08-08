Lanika Announces Release of ASAP NextGen 2021 V2 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
Bangalore, India, August 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Breault Research Organization, Inc. (BRO), is pleased to announce the latest software release: ASAP NextGen 2021 V2.
The latest release focuses on the PATHs command.
The PATHs command now collects and tabulates ray data from all processors to produce a complete path table. The SELECT may now reference the entries on the path table to turn rays on or off on all processors.
Download today and discover the power, speed, accuracy, and architectural modernization of ASAP NextGen 2021 v2.
Risk-Free Trial
ASAP, with its unmatched kernel technology, remains the industry standard in optical engineering software. It offers optical-system designers unmatched capability, flexibility, speed, and accuracy.
Put ASAP’s latest release to the test with BRO's 14-day trial http://www.breault.com/software/try-asap-nextgen-free
Current ASAP Maintenance Plan Subscribers are eligible to download the new release via the secure download portal.
To learn more, or to request a demo, contact info@lanikasolutions.com
About Lanika Solutions
Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Breault Research Organization (BRO), Reactive Systems, ThermoFisher Scientific, MatCalc Engineering, IAV Group and Reactiv’IP, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, engine calibration, composite structural analysis, design optimization, feedback control systems, and more.
Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.
About Breault Research Organization (BRO)
BRO provides optical software products and training courses for engineers turning creative visions into state-of-the-art products, in addition to engineering services for technology companies, research institutions, and government labs. BRO has been recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for technology export achievements, and was named Arizona's Small Business Innovator of the Year. BRO is ISO 9001:2008 registered and committed to innovation in optical product development.
Visit www.breault.com to learn more.
Contact
Mr. Nishath Ahmed
+91–80–2548 4844
www.lanikasolutions.com
TF-04, Gold Signature,
No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,
Bangalore - 560 005, India
