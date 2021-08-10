Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Curriculum Vitae" by Nathan Falcone
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Curriculum Vitae" by Nathan Falcone.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Curriculum Vitae:
With the start of school in just a few weeks, Nathan has a choice; fulfil the middle-class aspirations of his parents and finish his education or continue in his love affair with self-destruction.
Complicating things are three high school friends who themselves hover precariously between oblivion and adulthood.
Diego - the articulate leader of this so-called tribe, finds himself contemplating primal desires in light of his upbringing. Chunk, an academic under achiever whose draconian perspective keeps him from exploring meaning or purpose. Robert May, a vulnerable spirit struggling to maintain.
The summer had promised a blank canvas in which a tribal decorum could be explored. It was supposed to be the summer of their lives.
Curriculum Vitae is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 120 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941861
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B098734X91
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FALCONECV
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
Twitter: @NFalcone_CV
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
