Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Curriculum Vitae" by Nathan Falcone

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 10, 2021 -- About Curriculum Vitae:With the start of school in just a few weeks, Nathan has a choice; fulfil the middle-class aspirations of his parents and finish his education or continue in his love affair with self-destruction.Complicating things are three high school friends who themselves hover precariously between oblivion and adulthood.Diego - the articulate leader of this so-called tribe, finds himself contemplating primal desires in light of his upbringing. Chunk, an academic under achiever whose draconian perspective keeps him from exploring meaning or purpose. Robert May, a vulnerable spirit struggling to maintain.The summer had promised a blank canvas in which a tribal decorum could be explored. It was supposed to be the summer of their lives.Curriculum Vitae is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 120 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941861Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B098734X91Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FALCONECVPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021Twitter: @NFalcone_CVAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.