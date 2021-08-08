Hypnotist Returns to the Erie County Fair in Hamburg, NY on Tues. Aug. 17 - Sun. Aug. 22; Shows Are at 3 & 9 PM Daily
Come see live hypnosis demonstrations where you could be part of the show.
Hamburg, NY, August 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tommy Vee has audiences “rolling in the aisles,” with his unique style of stage hypnosis where volunteers become the real “Stars” of the show.
For over 30 years, he has made thousands of exciting presentations at many fairs, corporations, universities and luxurious resorts. Tommy’s style is very similar to Jerry Valley, who was known as America’s Most Captivating Hypnotist. Tommy is the son of Jerry and great up in the hypnosis business.
He was an enormous hit at the Erie County Fair, the West Tennessee State Fair, the Georgia State Fair and in Canada at the Quyon Fair, Quebec, the Fredericton Fair and the Chatham Fair in New Brunswick, and the Hants County Exhibition in Nova Scotia. Tommy was the headliner at the Balsams Grand Resort Hotel in New Hampshire for many years.
His credits also include shows at the Indian Head Resort, the Four Seasons Hotel, the Pepsi Bottling Group, Century 21, the Falmouth Yacht Club, the Georgia State Fair, Boston College and the University of Massachusetts.
Tommy is a Certified Instructor with the National Guild of Hypnotists, instructor with the Ultimate Stage Hypnosis Seminar and was nominated for stage excellence at the International Hypnosis Hall of Fame. He is the co-owner of Valley Hypnosis in Methuen, Massachusetts. Here he helps people make changes.
Mr. Vee is billed as the “Hypnotist Extraordinaire,” where he releases confidence and creative ability with his subjects while always treating them with style and dignity. Audiences love the Tommy Vee Show.
Contact
Tommy Vee
603.490.5106
www.tommyvee.com
