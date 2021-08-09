Activate Learning Partners with OpenSciEd to Deliver the First Interactive Digital OpenSciEd and Science Material Kits for Middle School
Greenwich, CT, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Activate Learning has partnered with OpenSciEd to deliver OpenSciEd middle school science as an interactive digital edition on the Activate Learning Digital Platform. In addition, Activate Learning will make available for purchase OpenSciEd science material kits for middle school units.
OpenSciEd was created to address the ongoing need for materials designed for the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and provide students with a curriculum where they learn and value science. Students need opportunities to experience the work of science by performing as scientists and engineers. OpenSciEd’s instructional model offers all students the opportunity to bring their observations and questions to the learning at hand. The quality of OpenSciEd materials has been recognized by NextGenScience at WestEd who have evaluated all OpenSciEd released units using the EQuIP rubric and given them a quality rating.
With the Activate Learning Digital Platform, students will benefit from an interactive, engaging online experience when using the OpenSciEd curriculum. Students can record their observations and reasoning and receive feedback from teachers. Students benefit from modeling supports like drawing tools and stamps, as well as writing supports with sentence starters and reading supports through recorded audio, highlighting and annotations. Teachers have everything they need to plan, teach, assign, and assess lessons in a platform that is integrated with leading Learning Management Systems.
“Activate Learning is excited to partner with OpenSciEd,” says Eric Johnson, CEO of Activate Learning. “Our interactive digital edition provides students and teachers with exactly what they need to succeed with OpenSciEd. When combined with our successful history of science kit fulfillment, we believe districts can be confident in adopting OpenSciEd when backed by a leading STEM publisher like Activate Learning.”
“OpenSciEd is pleased to partner with a leading STEM publisher like Activate Learning,” said James Ryan, Executive Director of OpenSciEd. “Activate’s experience in digital and materials fulfillment will provide students and teachers with an excellent learning experience.”
About OpenSciEd
OpenSciEd is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of - and access to - science-focused instructional materials. It creates free curricula designed to help students meet NGSS performance expectations and prepare for STEM careers. All OpenSciEd units are extensively field-tested and externally approved by NextGenScience Peer Review Panel. OpenSciEd acknowledges the following philanthropic organizations for their generous support. Funded by Bill and Melinda Gates, William and Flora Hewlett, Carnegie Corporation of New York, and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation.
About Activate Learning
Activate Learning, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a global leader in publishing in K-12 curriculum, providing standards-based resources in both digital and print formats for both Science and Math. The company’s innovative STEM programs support both students and teachers in achieving learning goals for the classroom and beyond. Every day, we support millions of students and teachers with our investigation-centered and phenomenon-driven approach to digital learning. Learn more at activatelearning.com
For more information, visit the Activate Learning OpenSciEd webpage at: https://activatelearning.com/openscied/
OpenSciEd was created to address the ongoing need for materials designed for the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and provide students with a curriculum where they learn and value science. Students need opportunities to experience the work of science by performing as scientists and engineers. OpenSciEd’s instructional model offers all students the opportunity to bring their observations and questions to the learning at hand. The quality of OpenSciEd materials has been recognized by NextGenScience at WestEd who have evaluated all OpenSciEd released units using the EQuIP rubric and given them a quality rating.
With the Activate Learning Digital Platform, students will benefit from an interactive, engaging online experience when using the OpenSciEd curriculum. Students can record their observations and reasoning and receive feedback from teachers. Students benefit from modeling supports like drawing tools and stamps, as well as writing supports with sentence starters and reading supports through recorded audio, highlighting and annotations. Teachers have everything they need to plan, teach, assign, and assess lessons in a platform that is integrated with leading Learning Management Systems.
“Activate Learning is excited to partner with OpenSciEd,” says Eric Johnson, CEO of Activate Learning. “Our interactive digital edition provides students and teachers with exactly what they need to succeed with OpenSciEd. When combined with our successful history of science kit fulfillment, we believe districts can be confident in adopting OpenSciEd when backed by a leading STEM publisher like Activate Learning.”
“OpenSciEd is pleased to partner with a leading STEM publisher like Activate Learning,” said James Ryan, Executive Director of OpenSciEd. “Activate’s experience in digital and materials fulfillment will provide students and teachers with an excellent learning experience.”
About OpenSciEd
OpenSciEd is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of - and access to - science-focused instructional materials. It creates free curricula designed to help students meet NGSS performance expectations and prepare for STEM careers. All OpenSciEd units are extensively field-tested and externally approved by NextGenScience Peer Review Panel. OpenSciEd acknowledges the following philanthropic organizations for their generous support. Funded by Bill and Melinda Gates, William and Flora Hewlett, Carnegie Corporation of New York, and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation.
About Activate Learning
Activate Learning, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a global leader in publishing in K-12 curriculum, providing standards-based resources in both digital and print formats for both Science and Math. The company’s innovative STEM programs support both students and teachers in achieving learning goals for the classroom and beyond. Every day, we support millions of students and teachers with our investigation-centered and phenomenon-driven approach to digital learning. Learn more at activatelearning.com
For more information, visit the Activate Learning OpenSciEd webpage at: https://activatelearning.com/openscied/
Contact
Activate LearningContact
Christina Coots
949-836-7136
activatelearning.com
Christina Coots
949-836-7136
activatelearning.com
Categories