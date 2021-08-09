The RunRite Academy to Bring Indoor Track & Field to Arizona
The destination for indoor track and field in the southwest launches registration for upcoming Arizona Indoor Track and Field League and individual track meets.
Scottsdale, AZ, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The RunRite Academy announces the upcoming opening of the RunRite Indoor Track and Field Center.
The RunRite Indoor Track and Field Center will feature a 200 Meter banked competition track, a 3 lane 400 Meter warm up track, a 5,000 to 10,000 square foot strength training and recovery area, seating for 3,500 spectators, and more. This facility will also be the home to camps, clinics, seminars, corporate events and much more.
The facility will host events for youth and adult athletes of all ages interested in challenging their running skills and showcasing their performance throughout the season. The nation's first privately owned indoor track and field arena, The RunRite Track and Field Center will bid to host major national and international track and field events from USA Track and Field to major collegiate and youth championship events.
The RunRite Indoor Track and Field Center is also the host production site of the company’s streaming and cable television show, “The $1,000,000 RunRite Runner Transformation Challenge,” rewarding the year's most transformed runner.
Until the permanent location's construction is complete, the company will install a 100,000 square foot dome (similar to ASU’s Verde Dicky Dome) on a ten acre site along the Scottsdale/Tempe border scheduled to be completed by January 2022.
Construction on RunRite’s nearly 200,000 square foot permanent building is expected on an adjacent lot to be completed in the Spring of 2023. The also announces the launch of the Arizona Indoor Track and Field League for youth and adult athletes.
For further information, please visit: www.runritetrackandfield.com.
About the Company: The RunRite Track and Field Center is a subsidiary of Z Media & Entertainment, Inc. (Z Media) Z Media’s products include the RunRite System, a wearable technology for improving individual runner performance and reducing runner risk of injury. The parent company also manufactures and distributes solutions for improving the function of the muscles of the feet through its Barefoot Science “in shoe” exercise kits. Z Media ‘s motion capture technology and insoles products are used by over 1,000,000 athletes, coaches, medical professionals around the world. The company’s patent pending wearable technology provides diagnostic solutions for identifying any individual’s physical limitations which affect the individual athlete’s sports performance and risk of pain or injury.
The RunRite Indoor Track and Field Center will feature a 200 Meter banked competition track, a 3 lane 400 Meter warm up track, a 5,000 to 10,000 square foot strength training and recovery area, seating for 3,500 spectators, and more. This facility will also be the home to camps, clinics, seminars, corporate events and much more.
The facility will host events for youth and adult athletes of all ages interested in challenging their running skills and showcasing their performance throughout the season. The nation's first privately owned indoor track and field arena, The RunRite Track and Field Center will bid to host major national and international track and field events from USA Track and Field to major collegiate and youth championship events.
The RunRite Indoor Track and Field Center is also the host production site of the company’s streaming and cable television show, “The $1,000,000 RunRite Runner Transformation Challenge,” rewarding the year's most transformed runner.
Until the permanent location's construction is complete, the company will install a 100,000 square foot dome (similar to ASU’s Verde Dicky Dome) on a ten acre site along the Scottsdale/Tempe border scheduled to be completed by January 2022.
Construction on RunRite’s nearly 200,000 square foot permanent building is expected on an adjacent lot to be completed in the Spring of 2023. The also announces the launch of the Arizona Indoor Track and Field League for youth and adult athletes.
For further information, please visit: www.runritetrackandfield.com.
About the Company: The RunRite Track and Field Center is a subsidiary of Z Media & Entertainment, Inc. (Z Media) Z Media’s products include the RunRite System, a wearable technology for improving individual runner performance and reducing runner risk of injury. The parent company also manufactures and distributes solutions for improving the function of the muscles of the feet through its Barefoot Science “in shoe” exercise kits. Z Media ‘s motion capture technology and insoles products are used by over 1,000,000 athletes, coaches, medical professionals around the world. The company’s patent pending wearable technology provides diagnostic solutions for identifying any individual’s physical limitations which affect the individual athlete’s sports performance and risk of pain or injury.
Contact
The RunRite Track and Field CenterContact
Zig Ziegler
480-259-0832
www.runritetrackandfield.com
Zig Ziegler
480-259-0832
www.runritetrackandfield.com
Categories