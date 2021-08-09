Jewel Concepts UK Presents a Redesign of Its Web Store
The well-known manufacturer of personalized jewellery presents a redesign of its web store.
London, United Kingdom, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The renowned Dutch brand, Jewel Concepts has been present in the United Kingdom market for number of years. Launched in the Netherlands in 2009, Jewel Concepts today operates in 15 European countries, constantly expanding its presence to new territories. Jewel Concepts specializes in jewellery with fingerprints, baby's footprints and pet paw prints. A special production method, developed by Jewel Concepts masters, is a guarantee of the uniqueness of each individual piece.
In addition to selling jewellery to individual clients through an online store, Jewel Concepts UK is also present in the memorial jewellery market and collaborates with a number of reputable funeral homes.
Recently, Jewel Concepts UK introduced a redesigned web store, which offers customers a clearer and more informed insight into Jewel Concepts' product catalogue. Customers can now find all the necessary information and details about each individual product and available variants, concerning the materials and colors, as well as possible adornments, such as diamonds or zircons.
Cees Janssen, founder and owner of Jewel Concepts, said: "We are pleased to introduce the new design of our web store to the UK market. It is an initiative that will cover all markets in which we operate. We want to offer our customers top service, from the moment they get to know our products, through ordering and finally the delivery of their jewellery."
For more information on Jewel Concepts UK, please visit the official website: https://www.jewel-concepts.co.uk.
Contact
Cees Janssen
+31 164853550
www.jewel-concepts.co.uk
