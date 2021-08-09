Military Funeral to be Held for WWII Soldier Who Built the Largest Family Drive-in Movie Theater in the World and Let All the Children in for Free
Charles L. Shafer 1921-2021
Bloomfield Hills, MI, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michigan theater owner and businessman, Charles L. Shafer, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 19, 2021, just a few weeks before his 100th birthday on August 14. A peacemaker, champion of children, and business mentor, Mr. Shafer was known and loved for his playful disposition, kindness and generosity. For four generations, the Shafer family theaters supported the Variety Club, children’s hospitals, and many individual families. Mr. Shafer was loved dearly and will be missed by his two great grandchildren, twins Charles and Carlie Gilbert; grandchildren Laura (Dr. Herbert Gilbert), Alex Landon, Spencer Kelly; Daughters, Diane Shafer (vilomah 2011), Michelle Shafer RN, Heather Kelly. He will be sorely missed by his devoted wife, Sharon Oddo Shafer and her family.
A military funeral with honors will be held on August 16, 2021, 1:00pm at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd, Holly, MI 48442.
In honor of Mr. Shafer, donations may be made to the Variety Children’s Charity, Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Saint Jude Children’s Hospital. Photo: Charles L. Shafer with grandchild, Laura.
