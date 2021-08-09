iPOP Alum Chris Brochu Stars in New Film Alongside Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins
iPOP Alumni Chris Brochu stars alongside Academy Award Winner Anthony Hopkins in his latest film "Zero Contact," premiering exclusively as an NFT on Vuele.
Los Angeles, CA, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Chris Brochu stars alongside Academy Award Winner Anthony Hopkins in his latest film "Zero Contact." The film, from Enderby Entertainment, premiered exclusively as an NFT on the new NFT platform Vuele. The film’s distribution on the new site would make for the first time that a feature film is for sale as a non-fungible token.
"Zero Contact" follows five characters around the world connected only by their devotion to tech titan Finley Hart (Hopkins). In the film, the characters are forced to work together to shut down Hart’s invention, which could either save humankind or destroy it. Production for the film took place entirely virtually in 17 different territories during 2020. The feature also stars acclaimed actors Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres alongside Chris Brochu and Anthony Hopkins.
Vuele, the company distributing the films as an NFT, serves as a direct-to-consumer distribution platform. The site will allow users to buy exclusive, limited edition films and collector content to watch, collect, sell and trade on the platform. The film landing on the platform is due to Enderby Entertainment’s partnership with Vuele. Fans will be able to watch Chris in the feature by purchasing the film using cryptocurrency or regular credit cards.
The script for "Zero Contact" was written by Cam Cannon and directed by Rick Dugdale. In a statement on the feature, Dugdale said the following:
“Everything about this film is unconventional, from the way we shot it using Zoom and remote production to its distribution.”
Dugdale says "Zero Contact" will be available as four or five “drops” on Vuele. The NFT drops will include the film, as well as extras still to be determined that would vary from token to token.
It was after attending iPOP! that alumni Chris Brochu began his career. Brochu has continued to succeed in the industry with notable roles in "The Vampire Diaries," "Baja," and "Shameless." Aside from these roles, Chris will appear in the upcoming film Recon and an appearance on ABC’s "The Rookie."
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
