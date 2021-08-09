iPOP Alum Caitlin Carmichael’s New Film Debuts in Theaters and on Streaming Platforms
iPOP Alumni Caitlin Carmichael’s highly anticipated new film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" debuts across streaming platforms.
Los Angeles, CA, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Caitlin Carmichael’s latest film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" debuted on streaming platforms this past month. In the thriller, Caitlin stars alongside Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), and Lukas Haas, who helms the role of the serial killer.
Caitlin plays the role of Tracy Lee in the feature, which has already received rave reviews since its premiere. The film also stars Sistine Stallone, Michael Beach, and Welker White.
The serial killer thriller was first announced to the Deadline in January of this year. Randall Emmett serves as the film’s director for his directorial debut. Having produced over 110 films, including the Oscar-nominated "The Irishman," Emmett went all-in on the $15 million film. He is also currently in post on the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama "Axis Sally" starring Al Pacino and Mel Gibson. The feature was filmed in Puerto Rico last year and concluded production towards the end of 2020 after a postponement due to the pandemic.
The film follows a local Florida detective and FBI agent as they team up to find the man responsible for a string of murders. "Midnight in the Switchgrass" is an adaptation of the screenplay by Alan Horsnail.
Caitlin Carmichael is most notable for her starring roles in "Life Itself" and "Dwight in Shining Armor." Originally from Tifton, GA, Caitlin got her start in the industry after attending iPOP LA. She has continued to succeed since, with roles on various hit TV shows and films. Along with her upcoming feature, Caitlin's other projects include Netflix’s "Wheelman" and "Epiphany."
About iPOP!
iPOP LA promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
Caitlin plays the role of Tracy Lee in the feature, which has already received rave reviews since its premiere. The film also stars Sistine Stallone, Michael Beach, and Welker White.
The serial killer thriller was first announced to the Deadline in January of this year. Randall Emmett serves as the film’s director for his directorial debut. Having produced over 110 films, including the Oscar-nominated "The Irishman," Emmett went all-in on the $15 million film. He is also currently in post on the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama "Axis Sally" starring Al Pacino and Mel Gibson. The feature was filmed in Puerto Rico last year and concluded production towards the end of 2020 after a postponement due to the pandemic.
The film follows a local Florida detective and FBI agent as they team up to find the man responsible for a string of murders. "Midnight in the Switchgrass" is an adaptation of the screenplay by Alan Horsnail.
Caitlin Carmichael is most notable for her starring roles in "Life Itself" and "Dwight in Shining Armor." Originally from Tifton, GA, Caitlin got her start in the industry after attending iPOP LA. She has continued to succeed since, with roles on various hit TV shows and films. Along with her upcoming feature, Caitlin's other projects include Netflix’s "Wheelman" and "Epiphany."
About iPOP!
iPOP LA promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories