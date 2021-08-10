Fitzgerald Museum Awards Rick Bragg Its 2021 Literary Prize
Best-selling author to be Awarded Sept. 24th, 2021 on the 125th Birthday of F. Scott Fitzerald at the former home of F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald in Montgomery, Alabama.
Montgomery, AL, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum is thrilled to announce its sixth annual winner of the Fitzgerald Museum Literary Prize for Excellence in Writing - best selling author biographer, columnist, reporter and teacher, Rick Bragg. Bragg’s new book, The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People will be released on September 21, 2021, just three days before the Fitzgerald Prize award ceremony on September 24th, 2021. This will be held on-site at the Fitzgerald Museum, the former home of F. Scott, Zelda and their daughter. Sept. 24th is doubly important as it marks the 125th birthday of F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Rick Bragg is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of ten books, including the best-selling Ava’s Man and All Over but the Shoutin’. He is also a regular contributor to Southern Living and Garden & Gun. He lives in Alabama.
The award ceremony on Sept. 24th will be the fourth event to be included in Rick’s new national book tour, a combination of in-person and virtual events online. The ceremony will include an author’s chat with all guests receiving their signed copies of the new book, The Speckled Beauty. The museum gift shop online will offer a limited collector’s edition of the book, specially embossed to commemorate Rick Bragg as this year’s prize winner. The event will be ticketed with RSVP purchases available here: https://bit.ly/FitzLitPrizeRickBragg.
Rick Bragg states, “Whenever I hear people talking about F. Scott Fitzgerald, I hear the words 'Jazz Age', those words that he coined during that time, but if you live in the middle of cotton fields or at the end of a pulp wood road, then really to you, it’s more like a 'Gilded Age'. It’s this wonderful, rich, loud, completely alien world. That makes it, for a kid growing up in the pines, not just a kind of time machine but a rocket ship! It delivers you to this lustrous, rich play. I think that is what his writing meant to a lot of folks. It transformed them.”
At this point in my life, since I’ve had a lifetime to think about what F. Scott Fitzgerald’s writing means, it’s a great honor to be linked to that writing, to those pages in any way, even the most flimsy way. To get an honor like this, means a whole lot to me now.
Previous recipients of the literary prize have been the ground-breaking social and legal reformer and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson (2020), accomplished Alabama authors Frye Gaillard (2019), Wayne Flynt (2018), Katherine Clark (2017) and Kim Cross (2016).
For More information on Rick Bragg: https://www.facebook.com/rickbraggauthor
The Speckled Beauty on PRH.com: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/624886/the-speckled-beauty-by-rick-bragg/
For More information on the Fitzgerald Museum: https://www.thefitzgeraldmuseum.org/
Find out more about the Fitz’s place in the Southern Literary Trail.
Faceboook: @FitzgeraldMuseum
