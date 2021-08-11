Commercient is Excited to Announce Its Partnership with Aptitude 8 to Help B2B Companies
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Aptitude 8, a partner of Salesforce and HubSpot based in Chicago, USA, to help B2B companies with their revenue engine.
Marietta, GA, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Commercient SYNC, an integration app for ERPs and CRMs that does not need third-party toolkits, announced its partnership with Aptitude 8, which can provide HubSpot and Salesforce Consulting to its customers.
With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems, avoiding late-night support calls or many hours spent resolving technical problems.
Aptitude 8 is partnered with HubSpot and Salesforce. They focus on helping B2B companies build their revenue engines through marketing automation, sales engagement, data and analytics, web design and development, billing management, demand generation, strategy, and CRM. Aptitude 8 follows the correct methodologies for each project they perform by appointing a "CEO" which helps to achieve goals and to use the right resources.
"Working with Commercient is a no-brainer for us," says Connor Jeffers, CEO of Aptitude 8. "Enabling businesses to simplify their integrations is our primary goal. With Commercient's innovative approach to data, we will push the boundaries of customer integration even further."
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.
“We are excited to have partnered with Aptitude 8, a HubSpot and Salesforce Partner,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “They are experienced when it comes to working with HubSpot and Salesforce Consulting and we believe their knowledge, combined with ours, will bring a dynamic integration for our clients,” he explained.
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems, avoiding late-night support calls or many hours spent resolving technical problems.
Aptitude 8 is partnered with HubSpot and Salesforce. They focus on helping B2B companies build their revenue engines through marketing automation, sales engagement, data and analytics, web design and development, billing management, demand generation, strategy, and CRM. Aptitude 8 follows the correct methodologies for each project they perform by appointing a "CEO" which helps to achieve goals and to use the right resources.
"Working with Commercient is a no-brainer for us," says Connor Jeffers, CEO of Aptitude 8. "Enabling businesses to simplify their integrations is our primary goal. With Commercient's innovative approach to data, we will push the boundaries of customer integration even further."
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.
“We are excited to have partnered with Aptitude 8, a HubSpot and Salesforce Partner,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “They are experienced when it comes to working with HubSpot and Salesforce Consulting and we believe their knowledge, combined with ours, will bring a dynamic integration for our clients,” he explained.
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
Contact
CommercientContact
Dave Bebbington
844-282-0401
www.commercient.com
Dave Bebbington
844-282-0401
www.commercient.com
Categories