The Sunset Channel Expands to Include Over 505 TV Channels with Over 80 Live Channels & News Shows
The Sunset Channel expands to include over 505 TV Channels with over 80 live channels & news shows, including Fitness & Wellness stations, Music Channels, a Kidz Corner, Sports & Extreme Sports Channels, a World Discovery Network, popular TV Channels, unique Movie Channels and more.
Cherry Hill, NJ, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sunset has recently expanded its free TV service with many new & free live TV channels & shows, along with three (3) of its own TV stations with a different channel lineup every day and are all a part of its free movie, free TV and free Sport hub at Sunset TV. Viewers are now streaming from more than 505 channels, together with free access to live events, live shows, live news, news broadcasts, sporting events, music events and music channels, movies, TV shows, kid’s shows, family-oriented style of programming and with all sorts of content geared for all walks of life. Sunset has also created various "TV Guides" on its websites with the hope that it will make browsing through, what are hundreds of channels, a lot easier. Sunset is using the Internet, the Chromecast platform along with its channel at Roku as its main ways to broadcast its content around the world.
The expansion, includes 488 brand new channels added since Memorial Day, which would now seem to position Sunset to be mentioned in the same breath so to speak as other free video streaming services, including Pluto TV and XUMO. According to a press release on 2020 sent out by Roku, it was stated that "the former was acquired by Viacom (now ViacomCBS) in 2019 for $340 million, while XUMO was bought by Comcast for over $100 million."
Sunset is working in partnership with companies such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime and all major channels for its content and for its free channels that include content that’s released by these companies.
Also, Sunset had added any viable news station, news channel and news broadcast to its’ network, and plans on adding more this week. That includes a news channel with shows and live episodes from the Young Turks.
The full list of new channels includes is debuted on the Sunset TV this week and some of the channels include the Sunset Disney Channel, Mr. Bean Cartoon Channel, Ultimate Wildlife Collection, GoPro Channel, Be A Hero!, Warren Miller Channel, Electric Circus, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Hotel Hell, 21 Jumpstreet, Sundance Film Festival, Movie Central, V Movies, Popcorn Flix, Turner Classic Movies, Lifetime Channel, Red Bull Channel, Mediation & Yoga Channels, VICE TV, OMG Network, BET Africa, Fresh Lifestyle, FYI Television Network, FilmRise Television, WE tv, A&E TV, Outside TV, truTV, TLC Channel & again, boast to having hundreds more channels available all over the world.
Also, Sunset offers its viewers a way to watch On-Demand and the Sunset TV Network has more than 12,450 video titles available today, including free movies and free TV shows and during its test phase over the last two weeks in July and August, its viewership has already exceeded 4,169 people as of Monday, August 9th.
The head of Sunset, Don Lichterman says, “The partnership that we did with the company that powers this platform has given us the opportunity to accelerate this part of our business plan a hundred times over and then some in what were weeks.” He goes on to have said that “the station and its network not only grew ridiculously since the days after Memorial Day in May this year from where we had 18 channels then to now where we have more than 500 channels, we also very much have the plans to be adding more TV shows and more TV channels every week from now on.”
Further, the launch of the many new Live TV Channels is new to Sunset TV.
“All I care about right now is viability and providing up to date news while also being fully automated operations wise and to where all of this works like a machine,” said Don Lichterman in this statement. “The last few weeks have been about the systems. At the same time, I want content that is where we need to be to compete in this industry and I wanted that set up now almost as a basis before I then expand on that basis with our own productions and our own content to put out in due time.” “I also care about getting out the good message with shows, episodes and events about important issues like animal & wildlife welfare, the death penalty along with all sorts of criminal justice issues, voting issues and at the same time if the viewer feels like it, they are able watch every episode of every season of something like Soap, Taxi or Hunter, and without having to wait a week for the next marathon like I do with something like Hawaii Five-0 for instance, which generally is not even done chronologically either.”
To read the full press release, go to the SCA website at anytime.
Contact
Peggy-Lee Zorba
1-800-544-0997
Sunset-TV.com
