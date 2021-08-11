David Rosenberg Acquires Tri-City Subaru and Tri-City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Nancy Phillips Associates is pleased to announce the sale of Tri-City Subaru and Tri-City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Somersworth, New Hampshire to David Rosenberg.
Somersworth, NH, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tri-City Subaru and Tri-City Chrysler Dodge were started over 50 years ago by Rene Plante. Rene was one of the first Subaru dealers to be appointed under the Subaru of New England distributorship. Chrysler and Jeep were added to the original stand-alone Dodge franchise in 2011.
The two dealerships continued under Rene's sons, Kenneth, Roger and Steve Plante for their entire working careers. The brothers plan to retire to pursue other interests.
David Rosenberg, New England's automotive virtuoso, and former operator of Ira Motor Group, The New England Platform of Group 1 and Prime Automotive Group is adding to his recently launched third dealership group with the acquisition of these two exceptional opportunities. "These dealerships are a great fit for my automotive group. Ken Plante and the Plante family have operated a stellar business for many years and I look forward to continuing growing the company and serving the Somersworth community. I have worked with Nancy and her team on many acquisitions and highly recommend them for their confidentiality, expansive knowledge and professional services," said Rosenberg.
Rick Bickford, who will be co-owner/operator of Tri-City Subaru and Tri-City CDJR stated, "I have been working with David Rosenberg for almost 28 years as Vice President of Prime Automotive Group until it was sold. David has always put his employees and customers first and I am excited to be back working with him again."
Rick's brother, Mike Bickford will also be owner operator of Tri-City. Mike began working with David in 2007 as Director of Pre-Owned Vehicles for his dealerships.
The Dream Team, brought together by Nancy Phillips Associates, facilitated the transaction delivering it to a smooth completion. Attorney for the seller was Erik Barstow of Integral Business Counsel, PLLC; Attorney for the Buyer was Bob MacDonald of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson; Todd Merriam of O'Connor & Drew served as the closing accountant; Mark Flibotte of Key Bank financed the acquisition and floor plan and Nancy Phillips Associates was exclusive broker for the Seller.
The two dealerships continued under Rene's sons, Kenneth, Roger and Steve Plante for their entire working careers. The brothers plan to retire to pursue other interests.
David Rosenberg, New England's automotive virtuoso, and former operator of Ira Motor Group, The New England Platform of Group 1 and Prime Automotive Group is adding to his recently launched third dealership group with the acquisition of these two exceptional opportunities. "These dealerships are a great fit for my automotive group. Ken Plante and the Plante family have operated a stellar business for many years and I look forward to continuing growing the company and serving the Somersworth community. I have worked with Nancy and her team on many acquisitions and highly recommend them for their confidentiality, expansive knowledge and professional services," said Rosenberg.
Rick Bickford, who will be co-owner/operator of Tri-City Subaru and Tri-City CDJR stated, "I have been working with David Rosenberg for almost 28 years as Vice President of Prime Automotive Group until it was sold. David has always put his employees and customers first and I am excited to be back working with him again."
Rick's brother, Mike Bickford will also be owner operator of Tri-City. Mike began working with David in 2007 as Director of Pre-Owned Vehicles for his dealerships.
The Dream Team, brought together by Nancy Phillips Associates, facilitated the transaction delivering it to a smooth completion. Attorney for the seller was Erik Barstow of Integral Business Counsel, PLLC; Attorney for the Buyer was Bob MacDonald of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson; Todd Merriam of O'Connor & Drew served as the closing accountant; Mark Flibotte of Key Bank financed the acquisition and floor plan and Nancy Phillips Associates was exclusive broker for the Seller.
Contact
Nancy Phillips AssociatesContact
Carrie Forbes
603-658-0004
www.nancyphillips.com
Carrie Forbes
603-658-0004
www.nancyphillips.com
Categories