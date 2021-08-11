Canadian Artist, Deb Chaney Partners with Portugal to Bring One-of-a-Kind Large Scale Public Art Installation to Vancouver, British Columbia
Large scale and uniquely abstract, this public art installation encompasses four 16’ x 10’ hand-painted tile panels, the first of its kind in Canada. This timeless public art piece was an international collaboration created between Canadian artist Deb Chaney and Viuva Lamego of Portugal. Created during the pandemic, this installation carries a sense of historic purpose offering upliftment, positivity and creative connection during a time when it is most needed.
Vancouver, Canada, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the heart of North Vancouver’s Lonsdale neighbourhood, a new creative venture materialized during the pandemic. Deb Chaney is the first Canadian Artist to collaborate with Viuva Lamego of Portugal. Together they rendered her "West Coast Abstracts" into four 16’ x 10’ original hand-painted tile panels at Crest Adera Projects, 108 East 8th North Vancouver. This two year project exemplifies the positive power of art, creativity and collaboration during the pandemic.
“We all want to live in vibrant communities with dynamic public spaces that enable connection and conversation,” says City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan. “This pandemic has highlighted even more what public art adds to our sense of wellbeing and community. I am thrilled to see this unique installation unveiled at the Crest Adera Projects.”
Says Catarina Cardoso of Viuva Lamego ceramics based in Lisbon, Portugal, “This project is very special to us, as it was done remotely, with a synergetic connection between the artist and Viúva Lamego artisans and painting masters.” Viuva Lamego have worked with renown European artists such as Siza Vieira, Joana Vasconcelos and Bela Silva.
Unlike many of the smaller tile public artwork installations throughout Canada, this newly erected multi-panelled art piece differs in it being non-representational abstract art from in the style of Rothko, Kandinski and Pollock.
This installation serves as a reminder of the power of art and creativity and its positive and healing contribution to individuals, communities and the world.
Deb Chaney Contemporary Abstract Artist
Deb Chaney
604-736-5111
www.debchaney.com
Deb Chaney
604-736-5111
www.debchaney.com
