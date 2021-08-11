Canadian Artist, Deb Chaney Partners with Portugal to Bring One-of-a-Kind Large Scale Public Art Installation to Vancouver, British Columbia

Large scale and uniquely abstract, this public art installation encompasses four 16’ x 10’ hand-painted tile panels, the first of its kind in Canada. This timeless public art piece was an international collaboration created between Canadian artist Deb Chaney and Viuva Lamego of Portugal. Created during the pandemic, this installation carries a sense of historic purpose offering upliftment, positivity and creative connection during a time when it is most needed.