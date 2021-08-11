PACK Surpasses Summer Fundraising Campaign Goal
The Eichholz Law Firm Matches $7,500 in Donations to PACK’s Summer Campaign
Savannah, GA, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PACK is proud to announce that its summer fundraising campaign, Childhood Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacay, has exceeded its $15,000 goal by over $11,000. From July 1 through July 23, the local nonprofit organization raised $26,100 from individuals and businesses to help prevent childhood hunger and food insecurity in our community.
“We have exceeded our goal because of our amazing community. People from local businesses, churches and families have stepped forward to help feed the children we serve,” said Malena Stone, Founder of PACK. “We are beyond grateful.”
In Georgia, over 23 percent of children live in food-insecure homes. The $26,100 raised is enough to sponsor food for 174 local children for a year, guaranteeing they will have food to bring home for 52 weekends. The total funds raised during this campaign include the $7,500 that The Eichholz Law Firm pledged to match in support of PACK’s goal.
“The Eichholz Law Firm was thrilled to be part of PACK’s immensely successful summer campaign,” said David Eichholz, Managing Partner of The Eichholz Law Firm. “We take childhood hunger seriously and are dedicated to helping prevent it in our own community.”
Part of PACK’s mission is to also inspire the next generation of leaders, and prizes were awarded to the three participants 18-years-old or younger who raised the most funds to help other kids. First and second place was tied by sisters Abigail and Grace Zellner, who raised money by selling homemade macarons and cards. Third place was awarded to Joe Jamison, who did push-ups to raise funds.
While the money raised by this campaign will greatly support the organization's efforts and impact, PACK currently provides bags of food to over 3,000 children per week, so additional donations are still being accepted. Visit packsavannah.com for more information.
About PACK: PACK (People of Action Caring for Kids) is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to meeting the basic needs of children in the greater Savannah area. Each month, PACK assembles and distributes over 12,000 bags of food to local kids. PACK is also committed to inspiring the next generation of volunteers and to providing family-friendly service experiences for people of all ages. From packing food and toiletry bags to making homemade cards, everyone is welcome to help at PACK. For more information, visit packsavannah.com.
About The Eichholz Law Firm: Our clients are at the center of everything we do and our team is focused on delivering results. We are committed to fighting for justice and increased social responsibility in our community. Our objective is to provide expert legal services in an effort to maximize results for clients who have been injured through the negligence of others. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com.
