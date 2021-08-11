Toll Brothers at Macanta "Dream Home" to be Featured in 2021 Parade of Homes
Castle Rock, CO, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it will be a featured builder in the 2021 Denver Parade of Homes taking place Aug. 12-29.
The Toll Brothers “Dream Home” in the Parade of Homes is the four-bedroom, 3-1/2 bath Shavano model home, located in Toll Brothers at Macanta south of Castle Rock.
The 4,282-square-foot Shavano home design features an impressive covered entry and two-story foyer that reveal the expansive great room, dining room, and desirable covered porch beyond. The home’s well-equipped kitchen includes a large center island with a breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a spacious walk-in pantry.
The primary bedroom suite is highlighted by dual walk-in closets and a primary bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, linen storage, and private water closet. Central to a generous loft, secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Additional highlights include a secluded office with a walk-in closet off the foyer, thoughtful everyday entry, convenient powder room, centrally located laundry, additional storage, and a four-car garage. The home is priced at $1.55 million.
The beautiful, varied terrain of the Toll Brothers at Macanta community showcases stunning mountain views and miles of trails that link to regional trails for endless outdoor enjoyment. The community is situated within the well-ranked Douglas County School District, and conveniently located near I-25, Castle Pines, Main Street Parker, Castle Rock, and the Lincoln light rail station.
Other features of Toll Brothers at Macanta include a clubhouse with pool, event garden, fitness center, and three play areas; beautiful nearby outdoor recreation sites including Castlewood Canyon State Park, Salisbury Equestrian Park, and the Pinery Country Club; and convenient shopping at Park Meadows and Southlands Malls.
From I-25, take exit 184 for US-85 N. Meadows Pkwy toward CO-86 E. Founders Parkway and head east. In approximately 1.5 miles, turn left onto Crowfoot Valley Road. In 0.4 miles, turn right onto Macanta Boulevard, and in 0.5 miles, turn left onto Longstory Avenue, right onto Rapscallion Lane, and left onto Salud Lane.
The Annual Parade of Homes, produced by the Home Builders of Metro Denver, is free and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Aug. 12 and Aug. 29. Homes can also be toured virtually at https://paradeofhomesdenver.com/.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Toll Brothers ColoradoContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
