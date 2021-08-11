Technology Charity Raffle Names Transform Africa Recipient of 50/50 Jackpot
Transform Africa was selected as the recipient of Charity Raffle’s 50/50 jackpot that is currently underway. Proceeds are going towards clean water containers and tablets for their School of Literacy and African educational programs.
Akron, OH, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Transform Africa announces that it has been chosen to receive 50% of the proceeds from Charity Raffle’s 50/50 jackpot that is currently underway. Charity Raffle is an initiative of the technology industry to engage corporate and individuals in fun, meaningful, and rewarding way to give back and do good in the world.
Future Tech explains, “The winner of the Raffle receives 50% of the Jackpot and Charities like Transform Africa receive the other 50%. Major League Baseball teams hold 50/50 Raffles for their Charities, but they do it the old fashioned way by selling fans that come to the game a paper ticket. Future Tech's Charity Raffle solution that Transform Africa is using is digital, so anyone with internet access can purchase a ticket.”
Founder of Transform Africa, Dr. Rollan Roberts, shared, “We were so moved when Future Tech, an Accubits company, and the SDG Impact Fund shared that we were selected as a recipient of this 50/50 raffle. I love that everyone is able to give generously to our life-giving, life-saving mission across the African continent in such a fun manner while having the opportunity to win substantial cash as well. This is a wonderful way for companies and individuals to partner with us. Our wins become their wins.”
Transform Africa has indicated that proceeds it receives from this raffle will go towards purchasing more tablets for their School of Literacy in Malawi where the current ratio is one tablet for every 50 students along with more clean water machines as resources allow. Many women are only able to take 1 shower every 5-6 months and must use the same sanitary pad for one year without washing due to lack of clean water. This has created many healthcare challenges for women and Transform Africa’s water machines sustainably solve these challenges for men, women, and youth.
For more information on the raffle, please visit www.CharityRaffle.tech.
For more information on Transform Africa, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com.
About Dr. Rollan Roberts II
His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts is the founder of Transform Africa, Inc., Rollan College and Courageous!, an Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity think tank. He is a member of the United States delegation to South Sudan assisting with the stabilization of government and is an advisor to national governments on matters of national security, entrepreneurship, education, and water. In addition to being nominated to the Central Command Task Force for the Department of Defense and receiving African diplomatic designation of “His Excellency,” Dr. Roberts has a Doctorate degree in Global Business and Entrepreneurship, founded the African Diplomatic Entrepreneur Summit, and the International Down Syndrome CEO Camp, authored 4 international best-selling books, is Chairman of the Board for the International Association of Pageantry, and spoke to China’s government on the U.S.-China Trade War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
For more information, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com, www.RollanCollege.com, and www.CourageousExperience.com.
About Transform Africa, Inc.
Transform Africa, Inc. was founded by His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts to solve complex systematic and structural clean water, entrepreneur education, food security, and national security challenges and facilitate strategic impactful investment to accelerate the economic, technological, educational, social and healthcare transformation of Africa. As the second-largest continent in the world representing 15+% of the world’s population (1.352 billion), Africa is the last greatest continent for extraordinary social and economic development that directly affects 70% of the world's youth by 2030. Transform Africa is supported by numerous African partners and stakeholders with significant impact, resources, and reach, including presidents and governments, spiritual leaders, business community, and media with the objective of transforming the social, political, economic, and fabric of the culture of the continent while preserving and valuing their rich tribal heritage.
