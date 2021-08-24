Breakthrough for Magazine Publishers. Major Retailer to Start Selling Subscriptions on Their E-Commerce Site. MixMedia Services Chosen as Vendor.
Start-up subscription agency led by magazine veteran signs deal with retailer.
New York, NY, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A magazine subscription store-within-a-store will open on a major U.S. retailer's e-commerce site, says MixMedia, the retailer’s magazine subscription vendor. Launch is expected by end of 2021 and is one of three online magazine stores planned with major U.S. retailers.
The yet to be named retailer is reported to have a significant online presence with well over 20 million unique visitors per month. John Crouse, Managing Partner of MixMedia says, “It’s not often that a new channel of paid subscriptions opens for publishers. Advertisers, consumers, publishers, and the retailer all win. Engaged and paid audiences with great demos are not only good for publishers, but the magazine content also helps drive sales of in-store products for the retailer.”
MixMedia launched in January 2021 by John Crouse. John is a longtime magazine publishing veteran having worked at TV Guide, Reader’s Digest, Time Inc., and most recently EBSCO Industries. MixMedia assists brands in utilizing their content in new ways and helping open new revenue sources for its clients.
