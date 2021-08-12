uLearn Becomes the Preferred Choice of SAUTECH for Serving the Educational and Training Needs of Its Community
Princeton, NJ, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- uLearn has sealed a contract with the most comprehensive community college, Southern Arkansas University Tech. Being a community college, it focuses in delivering quality education, training and cultural needs of the communities it serves and uLearn is the perfect partner that they wanted to join hands in order to meet all these goals.
SAUTECH has been facing issues with exam integrity and was looking for a solution that runs on a cheat-proof technology ensuring a solid academic future for its students. A remote proctoring solution like uLearn was the only viable solution that they had decided to rest their case on. This partnership includes a customized package designed especially for the institution to meet its online proctoring needs. Fully cheat-proof exams can now be conducted on the existing LMS without worrying about learning a new system.
Although uLearn’s platform ensures complete exam integrity it is also dedicated towards maintaining a safe environment for the students. The web-based solution is vigilant but non-intrusive and safeguards students’ data from getting leaked giving them an additional benefit to adopt this new change easily.
Apart from creating an environment of trust and integrity this partnership will also provide test-takers with the convenience of taking their exams from the comfort of their homes under smart AI-powered invigilation. This allows students to complete their education, training and even certification courses irrespective of any unforeseen situation.
Students play an integral part in the decision making for SAUTECH and this factor played a big role in finalizing uLearn as their partner as both the parties work towards making the exam process more stress-free and easy going for the students. Even the test-taker identification is optional before starting any test on uLearn’s platform and it does not ask for any unnecessary information or regressive background checks that may put the student under pressure.
Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Product & Marketing Manager at uLearn.io says that they are thrilled to join hands with such a reputable institution and help them meet their goals towards serving their community. uLearn is dedicated towards providing customized technology solutions to help students achieve their dreams from the comfort of their homes and have a balance between study and life.
