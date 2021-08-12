Show Whight to Perform at World-Famous Whisky a Go Go
Los Angeles, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rock artist Show Whight will perform at the Whisky a Go Go in support of his new single and video "Big and Busty."
Dressed to Kill, a tribute to Kiss, will also perform. The Whisky a Go Go is located at 8901 W. Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, CA.
Go to http://hyperurl.co/liveatwhiskyagogo to purchase tickets.
Whight’s single "Big and Busty" is now available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and more. According to Whight, "'Big and Busty' is about spending a mid-day with a voluptuous goddess I met, and you know what happens next. I woke up the next day inspired to write about what had transpired." He recorded the single at his own studio in Hollywood, CA.
Whight started his musical career when he joined the choir in elementary school. He says, "I always knew, even from an early age, that singing was my passion."
He started with classical vocal lessons given by an international opera singer. Earlier in his childhood, his brother played the drums and was the first one to inspire Whight to enter the world of music. His father was a songwriter as well. Whight says, "I believe my music touches the soul, and truly captures the essence of what rock music is supposed to be."
Immediate plans for Whight includes more recordings, more new music, and more live shows.
Big Noise has worked with Whight since March 2021, providing career consultation, direction, and PR.
Official links:
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/show-whight/970278360
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0TZvqMndbZcwxryP52R0N6?si=j9ykuNnlRvm_4oUFsVFTrA&dl_branch=1
YouTube:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCtj5SsCoxXDWoMGnygPbdbw
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/showwhight
Official website:
https://www.showwhight.com
