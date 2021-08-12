eCom Scotland Searches for an Elusive Milestone
Products from the digital learning and assessment specialist, eCom Scotland, are now being used in 190 countries around the world. So, the search is on to add, as eCom customers, those few countries where eCom’s eNetSuite of products are not in use.
However, there seems to be some disagreement about exactly how many countries there are in the world. The "official" answer is that there are 195 countries. However, the ISO "country codes" standard names 249 countries (194 of which are independent) – and the UN recognises 251 countries and territories.
“To sell our products in an extra five countries isn’t as challenging as opening up a further 61 national markets,” smiled Wendy Edie, eCom’s Managing Director. “Obviously, we’re committed to doing both!”
Clients report seeing usage of learning materials increase by up to 300 per cent since using eCom Scotland’s bespoke eLearning and its cloud-based learning management system (LMS), eNetLearn.
Although widely used around the world, "eNetSuite" is not a household name – even among learning and development professionals because many iterations of these products are known by the client’s name. Wendy Edie commented, “We’re delighted about this because, when our clients feel such an affinity with their solution that they want to give it their own name, we know we’ve created something very special.”
The eNet Suite comprises:
· eNetLearn - a cloud-based learning platform that delivers, tracks, reports and evaluates online learning from a single dashboard
· eNetAssess - a system for creating and managing bespoke tests in a secure environment
· eNetEnterprise - a learning environment providing content delivery, resource tracking, competency management, job families, training attainment, evidence portfolio and online assessment
· eNetAuthor - a cloud-based eLearning authoring tool, covering storyboarding, authoring, reviewing and tracking
According to a recent review of eNetLearn by the UK-based eLearning and learning technologies specialist, Learning Light, “For a SaaS LMS, eNetLearn offers great value for money and comes with a fully-loaded feature set including sophisticated multi-tenancy and a library of integrations including Zoom and Salesforce out-of-the-box. Screen layout is precise; navigation is clear, and clutter is banished. The UI and user experience (UX) are nicely understated with the principles of accessibility presented to perfect effect.
“eNetLearn was developed with ease of use and accessibility in mind, in partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Mencap, to ensure that it meets the highest accessibility and usability standards and, as an LMS, it flows smoothly from screen to screen in an unassuming manner. Behind this façade, the attention to detail is exemplary.”
Learning Light also pointed out that, while being able to cope with large numbers of users, eNetLearn can be licensed for as few as five learners, making it even appropriate for those wanting to dip their toes into the LMS world.
eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.
Allan MacLean
00 44 1383 630032
www.ecomscotland.com/
