EdgeEnergy Applauds EV Sales Target Announcement, Highlights Need for Rural EV Charging Infrastructure
Cincinnati, OH, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In response to President Biden’s announcement of a target of 50 percent electric vehicle sales share in 2030, and leading auto manufacturers’ announcement of their shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50 percent electric vehicle by 2030, President of EdgeEnergy, Greg York made the following statement:
“We applaud the White House and auto manufacturer’s announcement – this demonstrates a growing commitment to an electric transportation future for the U.S.
This announcement goes a long way to build confidence in the future of American transportation. Today’s announcement illustrates a shared understanding that the future is indeed electric. It is not a question of if – but of how fast we can get there.
Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have shown the American people that they are committed to a transition to electric vehicles. We are encouraged by these commitments, and we look forward to additional action by the private sector and public policy. The goal set by the President and U.S. automakers is only possible through the deployment of charging infrastructure to overcome the leading barrier to electric vehicle adoption, range anxiety.
As an American company we share the President’s goal of ensuring America’s leadership in the electric vehicle industry. But we need to make sure that we have the electric infrastructure in place to meet those goals. We are excited by the administration’s commitment to an electric vehicle future.”
About EdgeEnergy: EdgeEnergy is the maker of EdgeEV, a power source that allows for the installation of EV Fast Chargers in areas without sufficient infrastructure. This innovation creates the opportunity to expand EV Charging infrastructure into rural America and solves the greatest barrier to EV adoption, range anxiety. www.EdgeEnergyEV.com
Ben Morris
513-996-6973
www.edgeenergyev.com
