Loveforce International Keeps on Funkin’ at a Get Down in the Bayou with a Cannon That Goes Baba Ba Bu
On Friday, August 13th, Loveforce international will release three new digital singles and host a worldwide e-book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday August 13th, Loveforce will release three very diverse new digital singles. One involves a get down in the bayou. Another involves a child that keeps on funkin’. A third involves a cannon that goes Baba ba bu. In honor of the three new digital singles, Loveforce International will host a worldwide giveaway of an e-book.
Billy Ray Charles’ “A Get Down On The Bayou” was recorded live at a concert. The recording quality is brilliant because you can hear every word Billy Ray Charles sings and every chord on every instrument played. The crowd is muted to where point where you can hear them react but unlike many live versions of songs, the audience doesn’t overpower the performance. The song is a mixture of Southern Soul and Cajun music.
Ami Cannon’s new digital single is entitled “Baba Ba Bu.” It is a fun Pop song about writing a song. It is easy to listen to and so simple it lends itself to being a children’s song. In fact a children’s version of the song may be released in the near future.
The new digital single by inRchild is entitled “Keep On Funkin’.” The song is in the Pop-Punk musical genre. It has a dissonant punk guitar riff running through a steady bass and drum beat. The lyrics are about all of the places you can keep on funkin’. The rhythm and beat are designed to make you move whether you are dancing or slamming in a pit.
The e-book version of Outrageous Stories by author Mark Wilkins is book being given away. The book has short articles and stories about a new CD by a singing dictator, a ridiculous new fashion trend sweeping the globe, America’s greatest fear, violent men in pig masks, crappy homes, a controversial TV show and resurrecting Shakespeare.
“We’ve got something for everyone this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a Southern Soul Cajun song, a fun, child friendly Pop song, a Punk Pop song and a book full of outrageous stories. This is how we keep the sizzle in our summer releases,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, August 13th only. The three new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, August 13th only. The three new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
