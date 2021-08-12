Capacitive Touch Anti-Vandal Pushbuttons Are Released by New Yorker Electronics
New CIT Relay & Switch Anti-Vandal Switches with Multiple Mounting Options is available in Four Sizes, Three Voltage Ranges.
Northvale, NJ, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new TH Series of Switches from CIT Relay & Switch. The TH Capacitive Touch Anti-Vandal switch is offered in 16mm, 19mm, 22mm or 25mm and is available with 30-Second Hold, Momentary Switch or a Latching Switch mounting options.
CIT’s TH Series Capacitive Switch is available with a flush illuminated actuator with two ring size options, each with a brushed stainless steel finish. LED color and state options include single or dual LED with LED voltage choices of 5VDC, 12VDC or 24VDC and max current of 15mA. The standard UL1430 22AWG wire length is 30cm, but custom lengths are available from New Yorker Electronics.
A touch-controlled capacitive switch operates by measuring change in capacitance when depressed. When touched, the electrical charge disrupts the switch's own electrical charge, causing a change in capacitance. The CIT Relay & Switch capacitive touch TH Series is ideally suited for use in vending machines, gated community guard houses, traffic controls, industrial controls, appliances, infotainment centers and more.
The TH’s actuator is made of stainless steel with a Polycarbonate (PC) LED Lens. The 16mm and 19mm versions are available with a thick illuminated ring, the 25mm is available with a thick illuminated ring and the 22mm is available in both styles. Most come with a standard bezel, the 16mm comes in a 4.5mm-high bezel.
Single LED colors include red, orange, green, blue and white available in "Off / Color" and "Color / Off" states. The Dual LED colors are designed in red-green, red-blue, blue-green, white-orange and in the reverse orders. Its dielectric strength is 250Vrms min between contacts with an insulation resistance of more than 10MΩ min @ 600VDC and an operating temperature of -40°C to 85°C.
Features & Benefits
· Capacitive Touch
· Vandal Proof
· IP68 Sealing Degree
· Ring Illumination
· 16mm up to 25mm
· Panel Mount
Applications
· Vending Kiosks
· Public Ticket Dispensers
· Pedestrian Crosswalk Signals
· Gated Community Security Keypad Panels
As an authorized distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full CIT Relay & Switch line of Relay devices including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching Sockets and Contactors and Switch devices including Anti-Vandal, Surface Mount, Panel Mount, Illuminated, Process Sealed, Right Angle, Pushbutton, Tactile, DIP, Slide, Rocker, Toggle, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches and Capacitive Touch Switches.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
