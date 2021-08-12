Dr. Remington Richardson to Keynote Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Nashville, TN, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dismas House of Nashville, one of the largest reentry programs in Tennessee, has announced the selection for the 2021 keynote speaker of its signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon.
The Forgiveness Luncheon will be hosted Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel. This year’s keynote remarks will be given by Dr. Remington Richardson, co-star of the critically acclaimed 2021 Academy Award nominated documentary TIME. He will be sharing about his experiences as the son of two returning citizens and his family’s fight for the release of his father who was sentenced to prison for 60 years at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary known as Angola. The program will also include remarks from various community members, residents and Dismas supporters. Guests will learn about the life-changing impact Dismas House has through its mission to improve lives and strengthen communities by providing the formerly incarcerated with holistic reentry programming that breaks the cycle of incarceration.
Dr. Remington B. Richardson is the eldest son of six born to Sibil Fox Richardson (aka Fox Rich) and Rob Rich II. The New Orleans native completed his graduate school work at Nashville’s Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and recently began his postdoctoral orthodontic residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
The Richardson family’s 20-year battle to earn the release of Rob is chronicled in the gripping documentary TIME, now streaming on Amazon Prime after an award-winning debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film is an intimate portrayal of one family’s struggle to remain together against the odds of mass incarceration.
The annual luncheon raises funds to support the organization’s Four Pillars of Programming: Basic Needs, Health & Well-Being, Life Skills and Legal Support.
To register to attend the 2021 Forgiveness Luncheon or serve as a table host, visit https://www.dismas.org/events/forgiveness-luncheon or contact Jessica Guzman at jguzman@dismas.org.
About Dismas House
Established in 1974 by the late Father Jack Hickey, a Vanderbilt University chaplain, Dismas Inc., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that services formerly incarcerated men. Dismas House has grown from a small eight-bed house located on Nashville’s historic Music Row to stand as a national leader in reentry excellence. Using our proven Four Pillars of Programming – Basic Needs, Health & Well Being, Life Skills and Legal Support – we have the capacity to service over 175 residents each year.
Our 72-bed campus, including 16 transitional housing units for residents needing more time on campus to work on their transition plan, stands as a beacon of hope for the formerly incarcerated desperately looking for a second chance. To date, we have served more than 1,000 formerly incarcerated.
For more information about Dismas House, visit dismas.org.
