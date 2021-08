BookBuzz.net Promotes Author Braxton DeGarmo's MedAir Thriller Series

New York, NY, August 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Looks That Deceive - MedAir Series, Book 1Can Lynch Cully find the serial assailant whose victims remain alive but unable to communicate?Rescued and Remembered - MedAir Series, Book TwoComing back from the dead isn't easy... When you have to save the one who saved you.The Silenced Shooter - MedAir Series, Book ThreeTired of federal gridlock? Can you trust the federal government anymore?Wrongfully Removed - MedAir Series, Book FourWhat would you do to protect your family? Would you stand up to the government?A Zealot's Destiny - MedAir Series, Book FiveWho is trying to eliminate the British Royal Family? And why? After all, the monarchy is largely ceremonial and symbolic.Kidnapped Nation - MedAir Series, Book SixWill the people elect the status quo? Or is a major presidential upset in the wind?The Khmer Connection - MedAir Series, Book SevenWhat do you do? Where do you go? ...When the devil is right on your heels.Resurrected Trouble - MedAir Series, Book EightLynch Cully and Amy Gibbs have returned home, leaving the worst behind them in Southeast Asia. Or did they?Book one, Looks That Deceive is available free at the following online retailers:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CYQDYLUhttps://books.apple.com/us/book/looks-that-deceive/id1012894110https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/looks-that-deceive-braxton-degarmo/1116762735https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/looks-that-deceivehttps://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=_s2qCQAAQBAJAbout the Author:Braxton DeGarmo spent over 30 years in Emergency and Family Medicine, both in and out of the military, before retiring to focus on writing in 2014. Many of the incidents in his books are based on real occurrences, people, and experiences in his own life, such as learning to escape a water crash in a helicopter. Human trafficking, medical kidnapping, government corruption, and other social injustices have become the premises used for his stories. And the technologies described in his books are all current . . . and possible.Authors Website and Social Media Profiles:Website: https://www.braxtondegarmo.comLinked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/braxton-degarmo-2b69b135/MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/braxtondegarmoBookBuzz: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/thriller-looks-that-deceive-by-braxton-degarmo/Thriller, Medical Thriller, Crime Thriller, MedAir Series, Braxton DeGarmo, Christen Haus Publishing, BookBuzzPR by BookBuzz.netBookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Promote your upcoming release, your new release, your back list titles, your kindle countdown deal, and much more. They offer NetGalley listings, book reviews, BookFunnel promos, and free book giveaways. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book.