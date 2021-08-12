BookBuzz.net Promotes Author Braxton DeGarmo's MedAir Thriller Series
BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author Braxton DeGarmo to promote his MedAir thriller series. All books have been released by Christen Haus Publishing.
New York, NY, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Looks That Deceive - MedAir Series, Book 1
Can Lynch Cully find the serial assailant whose victims remain alive but unable to communicate?
Rescued and Remembered - MedAir Series, Book Two
Coming back from the dead isn't easy... When you have to save the one who saved you.
The Silenced Shooter - MedAir Series, Book Three
Tired of federal gridlock? Can you trust the federal government anymore?
Wrongfully Removed - MedAir Series, Book Four
What would you do to protect your family? Would you stand up to the government?
A Zealot's Destiny - MedAir Series, Book Five
Who is trying to eliminate the British Royal Family? And why? After all, the monarchy is largely ceremonial and symbolic.
Kidnapped Nation - MedAir Series, Book Six
Will the people elect the status quo? Or is a major presidential upset in the wind?
The Khmer Connection - MedAir Series, Book Seven
What do you do? Where do you go? ...When the devil is right on your heels.
Resurrected Trouble - MedAir Series, Book Eight
Lynch Cully and Amy Gibbs have returned home, leaving the worst behind them in Southeast Asia. Or did they?
Book one, Looks That Deceive is available free at the following online retailers:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CYQDYLU
https://books.apple.com/us/book/looks-that-deceive/id1012894110
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/looks-that-deceive-braxton-degarmo/1116762735
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/looks-that-deceive
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=_s2qCQAAQBAJ
About the Author:
Braxton DeGarmo spent over 30 years in Emergency and Family Medicine, both in and out of the military, before retiring to focus on writing in 2014. Many of the incidents in his books are based on real occurrences, people, and experiences in his own life, such as learning to escape a water crash in a helicopter. Human trafficking, medical kidnapping, government corruption, and other social injustices have become the premises used for his stories. And the technologies described in his books are all current . . . and possible.
Authors Website and Social Media Profiles:
Website: https://www.braxtondegarmo.com
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/braxton-degarmo-2b69b135/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/braxtondegarmo
BookBuzz: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/thriller-looks-that-deceive-by-braxton-degarmo/
PR by BookBuzz.net
Thriller, Medical Thriller, Crime Thriller, MedAir Series, Braxton DeGarmo, Christen Haus Publishing, BookBuzz
Contact
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/thriller-looks-that-deceive-by-braxton-degarmo/
