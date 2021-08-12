West Coast Self-Storage Opens in Hillsboro, Oregon
Hillsboro, OR, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage today announced the opening of their newest storage facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. The business is named West Coast Self-Storage Hillsboro and is located at 2650 SE Imlay Ave, near the corner of SE Imlay Ave. and OR-8 (SW Tualatin Valley Hwy.)
The self-storage property is being built in two phases. Phase one has been built and features 345 storage units totaling 33,584 sq. ft. of rentable space. The bulk of the units are interior access with a handful of drive-up access units, ranging in size from 2 x 7 to 10 x 30. Phase two is slated for next year and will offer an additional 566 storage units and 57,970 sq. ft.
West Coast Self-Storage Hillsboro was built with the modern storage customer in mind. It features a variety of amenities including heated storage units for additional comfort and protection, 24-hour recorded video monitoring with digital cameras throughout the property, personal pin-code entry, touchless key-fob access, a covered loading/unloading area, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. The business will also be offering U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Additionally, with an eye on reducing its carbon footprint, the facility will be adding solar panels to its roof this fall.
Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
The self-storage facility was designed by Tuan Q. Luu of Mildren Design Group, Beaverton, OR, and developed by the Family 2020 Limited Partnership, which also owns the business. The building was built by Larry Swayze Construction Inc. of Mulino, OR, and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.
“We’re excited to be opening the newest and finest facility in Hillsboro. It represents the continuing evolution of self-storage aimed at offering customers a higher level of service and amenities,” said Aaron Potter, Regional Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 82 managed and owned locations with fifty-eight stores in Washington, fourteen stores in Oregon, and ten stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-Storage
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
