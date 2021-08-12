Tangible Solutions Exhibits Next Generation Orthopedic Implants at AAOS 2021
Fairborn, OH, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ohio-based Tangible Solutions will showcase next generation orthopedic implants and Model-Based Definition at AAOS 2021, August 31 – September 3, San Diego, CA, in booth #3953. The globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed Titanium orthopedic implants will present the current state of orthopedic implant manufacturing, and outline exciting growth and developments in the manufacturing of 3D printed orthopedic implants.
“Traditional designs for orthopedic medical devices manufactured currently have been trabecular or organized lattices that have been limited either by engineering skills or the tools/software they are using,” says Chris Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Tangible. “The next generation in orthopedic implant designs utilize highly advanced software programs and are mathematically driven. These tools make it possible to manufacture medical devices that match model designs.”
Tangible will also make available a newly published white paper, “Physical to Digital Design Integration for Medical Implants,” that presents the results of the joint study undertaken by Tangible Solutions, VJ Technologies and Simmetrix into the integration of physical and digital design processes in the manufacturing of medical implants.
“Tangible was pleased to be involved with this study that looked into the benefits of a digitally interconnected design process linking additive manufacturing conditions, Computed Tomography (CT) for non-destructive inspection, and computer modeling for accurate performance assessment of the manufactured part,” states Tangible Chief Executive Officer Adam Clark. “This design process has the potential to reshape engineering design philosophy and lead to data-informed business decisions, reduced part-to-part variability, and cost savings through better products.”
Attendees are invited to visit the Tangible booth #3953 during the event. Team members will be available to discuss Additive Manufacturing, orthopedic implants, Model-Based Definition and to answer any questions about the Tangible 3D printing process and additive manufacturing capabilities.
About Tangible Solutions
Tangible Solutions, based in Fairborn, Ohio, is a globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed Titanium orthopedic implants, and is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered #3014273501. Founded in 2013, the company offers end-to-end management of device manufacture, and is committed to customer responsiveness and engagement, on-time delivery, and quality that exceeds expectations.
“Traditional designs for orthopedic medical devices manufactured currently have been trabecular or organized lattices that have been limited either by engineering skills or the tools/software they are using,” says Chris Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Tangible. “The next generation in orthopedic implant designs utilize highly advanced software programs and are mathematically driven. These tools make it possible to manufacture medical devices that match model designs.”
Tangible will also make available a newly published white paper, “Physical to Digital Design Integration for Medical Implants,” that presents the results of the joint study undertaken by Tangible Solutions, VJ Technologies and Simmetrix into the integration of physical and digital design processes in the manufacturing of medical implants.
“Tangible was pleased to be involved with this study that looked into the benefits of a digitally interconnected design process linking additive manufacturing conditions, Computed Tomography (CT) for non-destructive inspection, and computer modeling for accurate performance assessment of the manufactured part,” states Tangible Chief Executive Officer Adam Clark. “This design process has the potential to reshape engineering design philosophy and lead to data-informed business decisions, reduced part-to-part variability, and cost savings through better products.”
Attendees are invited to visit the Tangible booth #3953 during the event. Team members will be available to discuss Additive Manufacturing, orthopedic implants, Model-Based Definition and to answer any questions about the Tangible 3D printing process and additive manufacturing capabilities.
About Tangible Solutions
Tangible Solutions, based in Fairborn, Ohio, is a globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed Titanium orthopedic implants, and is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered #3014273501. Founded in 2013, the company offers end-to-end management of device manufacture, and is committed to customer responsiveness and engagement, on-time delivery, and quality that exceeds expectations.
Contact
Tangible SolutionsContact
Patricia Carroll
317-439-7919
www.tangiblesolutions3d.com
Patricia Carroll
317-439-7919
www.tangiblesolutions3d.com
Categories