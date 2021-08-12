Akirim Press Author Mirika Mayo Cornelius Launches Black Entrepreneur History Website, Highlighting the Many Black Entrepreneurs of Past & Present
Columbia, SC, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Author Mirika Mayo Cornelius launches BlackEntrepreneurHistory.com in order to highlight the many Black entrepreneurs of the past and even present, pre and post Emancipation Proclamation.
From architects and inventors to fashion designers and real estate investors, BlackEntrepreneurHistory.com provides details, not only on what these Black innovators did, but how they did it and what we can all learn from them.
"Black Entrepreneurship is deeply rooted in the Black American experience. What isn't realized is that even prior to the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, there were many Black people, enslaved and free, who launched amazing businesses and founded multiple communities," Mirika Mayo Cornelius explains.
"Entrepreneurship has always been in the DNA of the African American experience and Black people. BlackEntrepreneurHistory.com is a place where all can learn the how, what, wheres and whys behind what they did and even how they succeeded despite unjust laws and hardships."
Visit BlackEntrepreneurHistory.com.
About the Author & Creator:
Mirika Mayo Cornelius is an entrepreneur, educator, graphic designer and online publisher. Mirika has founded and is chief editor and content creator of multiple websites and blogs, interviewed multiple celebrities and authors, and released over forty stories – novels, novellas, and short stories - while co-founding, along with her husband author Rod Cornelius, their independent publishing house Akirim Press.
Contact Author for Interviews: mirikacornelius@gmail.com
Learn more about Mirika Mayo Cornelius at mirikacornelius.com
Visit the publishing house Akirim Press at akirimpress.com
