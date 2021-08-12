StoneFly DR365V Achieves Veeam Ready Object Immutability

StoneFly DR365V backup and DR appliances have been tested by Veaem to support all Veeam object with immutability capabilities. In addition to immutable object, the DR365V also supports Veeam Ready repository and object; providing a consolidated and optimized platform for all Veeam-native capabilities for SMBs, SMEs, and enterprise workloads.