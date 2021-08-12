PK Fitness' Orange Zones App Surpasses 100K Downloads
Glendora, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Orange Zones Workout Companion app, the top-rated Apple Watch workout app for heart rate zone training, announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 downloads in the Apple App Store. Originally launched prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Orange Zones app quickly gained popularity for users looking to replicate the Orange Zones in-studio experience in the convenience of their home.
The highly rated stand-alone Apple Watch app not only tracks standard workout metrics such as calories, points, and duration but also includes key heart rate data such as minutes spent in each heart rate zone, average heart rate, and peak heart rate.
While the goal of the app is to empower users to take control of their fitness by quantifying each workout's intensity with points, the app also includes additional features such as the ability to set daily/weekly workout goals and track workout History. The growth of the app signifies the market's shift towards heart rate zone training for all workout types and in all locations, not just in boutique studios.
Looking ahead, the development team continues to take advantage of new innovations in the Apple Watch platform and will soon be releasing several new feature enhancements including the "Always On" feature that keeps the watch display updated with your current zone and heart rate information even when your wrist is down as well as the ability to import workouts from other apps and see their Orange Zones points and calories.
“It’s exciting to see the accelerating growth of the Orange Zones app and for us to hit this important milestone. The Orange Zones Workout Companion, one of our flagship products, is moving zone-based heart rate training into the mainstream by making it easily accessible for anyone with an Apple Watch,” said Ed Leonard, CEO of PK Fitness Apps. “Our mission to empower people of all fitness levels to live healthier lives will continue to drive our passion for creating exceptional fitness apps for the Apple platform. We look forward to delivering on this commitment. Next stop, 1 million downloads!”
About PK Fitness Apps
PK Fitness Apps is the leader in heart rate zone training applications for the Apple Watch. The company is focused on creating value by crafting unique product solutions that leverage leading edge technology to inspire active and healthy living. PK Fitness Apps was co-founded by Olympic Gold and Silver medal Decathlete Bryan Clay and former DreamWorks CTO Ed Leonard.
Related Links:
https://www.pkfitness.com
Contact:
media@pkfitness.com
The highly rated stand-alone Apple Watch app not only tracks standard workout metrics such as calories, points, and duration but also includes key heart rate data such as minutes spent in each heart rate zone, average heart rate, and peak heart rate.
While the goal of the app is to empower users to take control of their fitness by quantifying each workout's intensity with points, the app also includes additional features such as the ability to set daily/weekly workout goals and track workout History. The growth of the app signifies the market's shift towards heart rate zone training for all workout types and in all locations, not just in boutique studios.
Looking ahead, the development team continues to take advantage of new innovations in the Apple Watch platform and will soon be releasing several new feature enhancements including the "Always On" feature that keeps the watch display updated with your current zone and heart rate information even when your wrist is down as well as the ability to import workouts from other apps and see their Orange Zones points and calories.
“It’s exciting to see the accelerating growth of the Orange Zones app and for us to hit this important milestone. The Orange Zones Workout Companion, one of our flagship products, is moving zone-based heart rate training into the mainstream by making it easily accessible for anyone with an Apple Watch,” said Ed Leonard, CEO of PK Fitness Apps. “Our mission to empower people of all fitness levels to live healthier lives will continue to drive our passion for creating exceptional fitness apps for the Apple platform. We look forward to delivering on this commitment. Next stop, 1 million downloads!”
About PK Fitness Apps
PK Fitness Apps is the leader in heart rate zone training applications for the Apple Watch. The company is focused on creating value by crafting unique product solutions that leverage leading edge technology to inspire active and healthy living. PK Fitness Apps was co-founded by Olympic Gold and Silver medal Decathlete Bryan Clay and former DreamWorks CTO Ed Leonard.
Related Links:
https://www.pkfitness.com
Contact:
media@pkfitness.com
Contact
PK FitnessContact
Ed Leonard
(626) 335-6520
pkfitness.com
Ed Leonard
(626) 335-6520
pkfitness.com
Categories