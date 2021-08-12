Introducing Axiomtek’s tBOX500-510-FL-PoE –A Rugged and Flexible Modular Transportation Embedded PC
The EN 50155 and EN 45545-2 compliant tBOX500-510-FL-PoE offers rich features and high expandability for transportation-related applications such as NVR, security surveillance, onboard devices controller, onboard passenger communications, and more.
City of Industry, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce the tBOX500-510-FL-PoE, its new modular fanless transportation embedded system with a maximum of eight configurable M12 or RJ-45 PoE connectors. It has scalable CPU options with the 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor (code name: Kaby Lake). The fanless, rugged tBOX500-510-FL-PoE offers rich features and high expandability for transportation-related applications such as NVR, security surveillance, onboard devices controller, onboard passenger communications, and more. It is also compliant with both EN 50155 and EN 45545-2.
The reliable tBOX500-510-FL-PoE can support 8-port PoE outputs with its internal PoE PSU solution which is capable of providing 90 watts of PoE power. IP camera compatibility allows users to connect directly without installing an extra PoE switch, minimizing overall deployment costs and installation space onboard. In addition, the industrial-grade modular box PC offers reliable operation with intelligent power management for ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay and over/under voltage protection. It supports a wide temperature range of -40°C to +70°C as well as 24V to 110V DC for rolling stock applications with varying voltage input requirements.
Among its many features, the tBOX500-510-FL-PoE has two DDR4-1866/2133 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of system memory. It offers two swappable 2.5-inch SATA drives with Intel® RAID 0/1 function and an mSATA for additional storage. Combining flexible configuration with versatile expandability, this all-in-one box computer supports rich I/O interfaces including one GbE LAN port, four USB 3.0 ports, one COM port, one DVI-I port, two audio ports, one reset button, one remote switch, and four antenna openings for WLAN and WWAN usage. A wide range of VAM (value-added modules) options such as COM, LAN, DIO, PoE, CAN and BNC are available for various applications in one single system.
“The high-performance tBOX500-510-FL-PoE is expandable with three full-sized PCIe Mini Card slots and two SIM card slots for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections. It offers two value-added module (VAM) slots with nine VAM options to improve the flexibility of the system. The user can choose the value-added module to customize the system to fit their needs,” says Violet Hsu, the product manager of the Embedded System Division at Axiomtek. “The advanced system supports Axiomtek’s exclusive AXView software to monitor the status of each PoE port on-site without rebooting the system, as well as the overall system status from the power chart. These features make the tBOX500-510-FL-PoE an ideal solution to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”
Axiomtek’s tBOX500-510-FL-PoE will be available for purchase in December 2021. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- EN 50155 and EN 45545-2 compliant
- Up to eight configurable M12 or RJ-45 PoE connectors
- 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor (code name: Kaby Lake)
- Wide power input ranges from 24V to 110V DC for railway applications
- Internal PoE PSU, up to 90W power supply
- Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C
- Value-added modules available for various I/O requirements (COM/LAN/DIO/PoE/CAN/BNC)
- Supports 2 swappable 2.5" SATA drives
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
