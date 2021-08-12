ProASINs Announces Amazon FBA OA Leads List Best Practices Webinar
ProASINs announces complementary webinar to be held on August 18 at 6:00 pm PDT titled, "Amazon FBA Online Arbitrage Leads List Best Practices."
Los Angeles, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ProASINs, a service company aimed at helping both existing and new Amazon re-sellers grow and scale their businesses on the Amazon marketplace, today announced the date and time of a complementary webinar discussing best practices for Amazon FBA Online Arbitrage Leads List subscribers.
The webinar will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM PDT (9:00 PM Eastern). Registration for the complementary webinar is open and can be completed by visiting https://proasins.systeme.io/f3a4e8b9.
“Many Amazon sellers spend thousands of dollars annually paying for online arbitrage leads lists. They will anxiously wait every day for the list to be published and research each product in the list to determine if any of them meet their requirements to purchase for resale. They will then either delete the leads list or file it and forget it. This process actually misses the point on how to best utilize their investment in a leads list,” said Zubi Noory, President of ProASINs. “We’re putting together this complementary webinar where we will be discussing best practices on how to maximize leads list investment by reviewing strategies Amazon sellers can use to increase their profits and maximize their returns.”
To be added to ProASINs email list or for additional information, please visit www.proasins.com.
About ProASINs
ProASINs is a service aimed at helping both existing and new Amazon re-sellers grow and scale their businesses on the Amazon marketplace through subscription based Online Arbitrage Leads Lists. These lists are specifically tailored for re-sellers who are actively involved or looking to enter the Online Arbitrage business model on Amazon.com. The lists are cultivated through a proprietary algorithm and delivered daily to subscribers via email. ProASINs was formed by two entrepreneurs and 7-figure Amazon re-sellers who saw a need for a more tailored approach to serving those who are or want to start a business on Amazon.
Contact
ProASINsContact
Zubi Noory
949-446-6759
www.proasins.com
Categories