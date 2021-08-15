Celebrity Chef, Maria Liberati, Publishing Brand New Cookbook with Diaries
Celebrity chef, Maria Liberati, is publishing a new cookbook that is a part of her acclaimed series, The Basic Art of Italian Cooking, this time with diaries.
Philadelphia, PA, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "The Basic Art of Italian Cooking Diaries: Seasons" by Maria Liberati
"The Basic Art of Italian Cooking Diaries: Seasons" is published by Art of Living, Primamedia Inc. September 15, 2021.
Genre: Culinary Memoir
110 pages
ISBN: 978-1-928911-04-3
Available format: book and ebook
About The Book: "The Basic Art of Italian Cooking Diaries: Seasons" is a new cookbook from celebrity chef, Maria Liberati, that is filled with recipes that coincide with written diaries from her travels. She brings you through all four seasons through the love of food.
Advance Praise: Cardie Mortimer, Executive Chef & Author, says, "The Basic Art of Italian Cooking Diaries: Seasons" is Maria Liberati's latest culinary "gift" to a very grateful society. Maria takes the reader on culinary and emotional pathways that span all four seasons of the year ... Her compelling stories, her delicious recipes, and her endearing anecdotes have produced a wonderful and mouthwatering "diary" ... Maria is one of the finest and most educated Italian chefs in the entire world, but throughout this "diary," she is an imaginative and spellbinding author that has created much more "food" for both our mouths and our brains.”
Andrew Cotto, Award-Winning Author & Contributor to The New York Times, says, “'The Basic Art of Italian Cooking Diaries: Seasons' by Maria Liberati is very much a reflection of the author herself. The American-born, Italian-inspired poly-talent shares her passion for Italy along with her expertise in a manner that is charming, accessible, and generous in spirit. Full of recipes, travel tips, anecdotes, and advice, this is a blueprint for la dolce vita, spanning the peninsula and immersed in the splendor of Italy available to all, especially if you follow Maria's diaries.”
About The Author: Maria Liberati is a Gourmand Award-Winning Author, Celebrity Chef, and TV Personality. She is the author of the award-winning book series The Basic Art of Italian Cooking and podcast host of The Maria Liberati Show.
Marialiberati.com
maria@marialiberati.com
(267) 421-7326
Facebook/@chefmarialiberati
Instagram/ @marialiberati
Twitter/ @Marialiberati
LinkedIn/ @mliberati
If you’d like more information about "The Basic Art of Italian Cooking Diaries: Seasons" or to schedule an interview with Maria, please contact publicityintern1@marialiberati.com.
