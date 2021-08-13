The PowerTV Network is the World’s First Positive Love TV Platform, Representing 24/7 Music Culture
Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PowerTV Network, now available on Roku, has merged with UMR to launch a multimedia platform for Urban Entertainment and Lifestyle Themed Culture. PowerTV offers a 24-hour live stream of music videos, live shows, music-related content and independent film.
The target market for PowerTV Network includes the iGen core audience, young, educated singles with good jobs who have disposable income to spend on upscale city living and entertainment. Influenced Based Marketing, Advertising, Product Placement and Branding on The PowerTV Network is designed to attract iGen consumers, offering syndicated entertainment and lifestyle themed broadcast television shows with a focus on all things Pop Culture. Seasoned hosts explore a vast range of subjects (Music, Entertainment News, Fashion, Sports, Technology, and Gaming) with valuable insights and lively conversation from popular entertainers, tastemakers, athletes, authors, producers and other newsmakers.
PowerTV is available to subscribers and viewers on several distribution platforms. It is distributed on Apple TV, Roku and Verizon ConnectedTV Platforms. PowerTV offers up state of the art multi-camera format live content streaming, in-studio live interviews and concert performances. Subscribers can get the benefit of a live experience through their smartphones and televisions. Subscribers can also interact directly during live streaming via social media outlets.
The target market for PowerTV Network includes the iGen core audience, young, educated singles with good jobs who have disposable income to spend on upscale city living and entertainment. Influenced Based Marketing, Advertising, Product Placement and Branding on The PowerTV Network is designed to attract iGen consumers, offering syndicated entertainment and lifestyle themed broadcast television shows with a focus on all things Pop Culture. Seasoned hosts explore a vast range of subjects (Music, Entertainment News, Fashion, Sports, Technology, and Gaming) with valuable insights and lively conversation from popular entertainers, tastemakers, athletes, authors, producers and other newsmakers.
PowerTV is available to subscribers and viewers on several distribution platforms. It is distributed on Apple TV, Roku and Verizon ConnectedTV Platforms. PowerTV offers up state of the art multi-camera format live content streaming, in-studio live interviews and concert performances. Subscribers can get the benefit of a live experience through their smartphones and televisions. Subscribers can also interact directly during live streaming via social media outlets.
Contact
PowerTVContact
Marcus Gray
310-650-2915
Marcus Gray
310-650-2915
Categories