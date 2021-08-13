In-Vehicle Network Protection from Nexperia Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Nexperia’s Automotive In-Vehicle Network Protection in this month’s Transportation edition of THE EDGE.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring in-vehicle network protection solutions from Nexperia in the latest edition of THE EDGE - Transportation.
Nexperia's In-Vehicle Network (IVN) Protection solutions feature the next generation of protection technology, optimized for the latest in-vehicle applications. With the same silicon in discrete SMD and DFN packages, you get easy adaption of the latest technology approved or in-approval by major automotive OEMs.
Nexperia CAN-FD, automotive Ethernet, as well as ADAS/Multimedia/Infotainment solutions withstand higher failure voltage, feature lower ESD clamping voltage with TrEOS technology, offering improved system level protection.
To learn more, visit, www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/nexperia-automotive-in-vehicle-network-protection. To see the entire portfolio of Nexperia products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
