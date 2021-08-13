Testhouse Gears Up for Expansion
Thiruvananthapuram, India, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testhouse, the UK-based global Software Testing and Quality Assurance company, has acquired a 12,000 sq. ft. office space in Technopark in addition to its existing two facilities of similar space in the campus. In response to the increased service demand, the company has announced a series of initiatives to increase capacity required for its anticipated business growth over the next five years.
Testhouse is one of the fastest-growing pure play testing and QA company working with SMEs and large enterprises across 20 countries. Recently, the company had opened an office in New York and plans to setup an office in Australia as part of its commitment to expand globally. Testhouse had its highest ever intake this year in India increasing its workforce in India significantly. In addition, the company has managed to attract the best of industry thought leaders to head the US, Australia and GCC markets.
The client centered nature of Testhouse has attracted some of the major brands and have made the company the preferred QA partner for Fortune 500 companies. The company recently won three international awards- The "Best Digital Transformation Consultancy Firm" in Dubai, the "Best Software Testing and Quality Assurance Company" and the "Best Software Testing Company 2021" in UK - as a recognition to its highest-quality services.
Mr. Rajesh Narayan, CEO Middle East, Africa and APAC, said, "The growth of Testhouse in the last few years has been exhilarating and the lockdown posted no threats to our progress. To meet the growing demands of our customers, we have expanded our hiring program and doubled our space to accommodate new employees and technological resources." He added, "Although most of our employees are working from home due to the ongoing pandemic, we are setting up the new office space to be ready when the situation changes to normal. Employees' wellbeing is of paramount importance to us and we have had multiple interventions in this regard including facilitating vaccination for them and their dependents."
About the Company - Testhouse established in 2000 is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company headquartered in London, with operations in the US, ME, Australia and global delivery centers in Trivandrum and Bangalore. The company offers a wide range of third-party software testing, QA, and DevOps services including functional and non-functional testing, Microsoft Dynamics 365 testing, quality assurance audit and quality assurance consultancy services.
