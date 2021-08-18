SkyVPN and uCloudlink Inked Strategic Partnership to Provide Secure Mobile WiFi Hotspot Globally
Sunnyvale, CA, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SkyVPN Inc. (“SkyVPN” or the “Company,” https://www.skyvpn.net), a leading provider of consumer VPN (virtual private network) service, today announced that the Company established cooperation with GlocalMe®, a product and service brand of uCloudlink Group Inc. (“uCloudlink”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, to jointly provide secure mobile hotspot services.
The partnership will benefit consumers of GlocalMe G4 Pro, a GlocalMe®’s flagship portable Wi-Fi device, by leveraging SkyVPN’s technological expertise and VPN capabilities to provide built-in online VPN services. The cooperation will enable bank-grade encryption to allow users of GlocalMe G4 Pro to secure their internet traffic automatically, covering all the devices connected to the Wi-Fi hotspot.
As part of the cooperation, GlocalMe G4 Pro has launched a joint membership program, under which users can purchase and gain access to SkyVPN’s over 500 servers across the globe.
“We are excited to partner with uCloudlink as we expand our VPN services offering for portable Wi-Fi devices users,” said Edward Lu, Director of Product Development at SkyVPN. “The cooperation represents a giant step forward, and we are confident that this partnership will add an extra layer of data security for global hotspot Wi-Fi users, especially international business travelers needing to send and receive confidential information on the road.”
VPNs provide encrypted network connections that protect users’ browser history, IP address, location and other internet-related privacy from cyber-attacks. As the fast-moving shift to hybrid workplace occurred amid the pandemic, protecting devices and networks with VPNs has become one of the most effective and easy-to-implement actions people can take to bolster cybersecurity.
SkyVPN can also be downloaded for free on the full version of all devices, including desktop PCs, tablets and phones compatible with operating systems of Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.
To know more about SkyVPN, please visit: https://www.skyvpn.net.
About SkyVPN
SkyVPN provides fast, private, and secure internet access to global users. Powered by robust global VPN servers, SkyVPN enables users to transcend digital borders and enjoy a secure internet connection, anonymous web browsing, and a stable online experience. SkyVPN’s unlimited premium VPN service is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. For more information, hop on to https://www.skyvpn.net/.
About uCloudlink Group Inc.
uCloudlink is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.
Contact
SkyVPN Inc.Contact
Andrew Marshall
669-209-0123
https://www.skyvpn.net
