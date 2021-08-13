INSYNC Implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM
A detailed look into the journey behind INSYNC's implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and how they achieved success through its implementation.
Kolkata, India, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the disruption to normalcy brought upon by COVID-19 from the beginning of 2020, businesses had to evolve and adapt to overcome the challenges drastically.
Digitalization of business operations became a necessity for sustainability in this new era. INSYNC also implemented a suite of software solutions to carry out the regular business operations. However, these solutions were disconnected and were not cost-effective. Being a Microsoft partner, INSYNC had the opportunity to switch to a better and integrated business solution platform of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM. With the pandemic making the digital workflow mandatory, the need for Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation became inevitable.
Another big task was in the implementation of data migration. Migrating the existing data that had accumulated for over ten years to the new system was a monumental task. To manage this huge data migration efficiently, the dataset was divided into various segments as per the techno-functional needs and availability.
The data migration process began with the migration of the partner data followed by the customer master data and eventually the sales module, with the major data migration for the entire sales module being completed within the first month of the implementation by June 2020.
With the implementation of the new tool, INSYNC's mission got more focused with the collaboration on a single platform to manage the partners and customers. The team also began working on other parallel areas such as Zoho Invoice Data Migration to Dynamics 365, Project Management Migration from Zoho Projects to Dynamics 365 and much more.
With the amount of success INSYNC achieved with the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, they started sharing the data migration success story through webinars and blogs and also began getting inquiries for services around it as well from customers.
With continued work around Microsoft Dynamics 365, more automation got introduced as well such as SLA automation, smart-alerts, task assignments, price-list automation, notes-automation, and much more. In total, INSYNC developed more than 200 Power Automate Flows till date and is still adding more.
To learn more in detail about the success INSYNC achieved with the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, head on to:
https://insync.co.in/implementing-microsoft-dynamics-365-crm-the-it-backbone-of-insync/
