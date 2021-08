BookBuzz.net Promotes Lynn Slaughter's New Historical Romantic Mystery - Leisha's Song

Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Leisha knows something's wrong. Her beloved vocal coach at boarding school would never have resigned and disappeared like this in the midst of preparing her prize students for a major vocal competition. Leisha's determined to find her, make sure she's okay.Cody, a sensitive cellist, insists on helping her. Sparks fly, clues multiply, and romance blossoms, despite the disapproval of their families.Leisha's desire to be with Cody and pursue music rather than medicine puts her on a direct collision course with her African-American grandfather, the only parent she's ever had. But an even more immediate threat looms - because, as Leisha draws closer to the truth about her teacher's disappearance, she puts her own life in grave danger.Praise for Leisha's Song"Suspense, tender romance, and a thoughtful exploration of racism make this page-turning coming-of-age novel a winner." - Lee Tobin McClain, USA Today Best selling Author of Home to the HarborLeisha's Song is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. For more information about the book and author visit http://bookbuzz.net/blog/ya-romantic-mystery-leishas-song-by-lynn-slaughter/Book Information:Leisha's SongBy Lynn SlaughterPublisher: ‎Fire and Ice Young Adult BooksPublished: June 2021ISBN: 978-1953735348 (Print)ISBN: 978-1953735355 (ebook)ASIN: B096T99DLVPages: 272Genre: Contemporary Coming-of-Age Romantic Mystery, Young AdultAbout the Author:Lynn Slaughter is addicted to chocolate, the arts, and her husband's cooking. She also admits she's always loved to learn. A graduate of Smith College, she earned master's degrees in sociology and dance. Following a long career as a professional dancer and educator, she returned to school for her MFA in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University. She's the author of three other young adult novels: It Should Have Been You, While I Danced, and Deadly Setup (forthcoming, Fire and Ice, 2022). She lives in Louisville, Kentucky where she's at work on her next novel and serves as President of Derby Rotten Scoundrels, her local chapter of Sisters in Crime.Contact:Website: http://www.lynnslaughter.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/lslaughter2Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynnslaughterWriterInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/lynnslaughter7Publisher: https://www.fireandiceya.com/authors/lynnslaughter/leisha.htmlPurchase Linkshttps://www.amazon.com/Leishas-Song-Lynn-Slaughter-ebook/dp/B096T99DLV/https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/leishas-song-lynn-slaughter/1138869832?ean=2940162428817https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/leisha-s-songhttps://books.apple.com/us/book/leishas-song/id1571365794https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Lynn_Slaughter_Leisha_s_Song?id=ZTsyEAAAQBAJhttps://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1087910PR by BookBuzz.netBookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Promote your upcoming release, your new release, your back list titles, your kindle countdown deal, and much more. They offer NetGalley listings, book reviews, BookFunnel promos, and free book giveaways. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book.