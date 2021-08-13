BookBuzz.net Promotes Lynn Slaughter's New Historical Romantic Mystery - Leisha's Song
BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author Lynn Slaughter to announce the release of her new coming-of-age romantic mystery, Leisha's Song. Released by Fire and Ice Young Adult Books in June 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leisha knows something's wrong. Her beloved vocal coach at boarding school would never have resigned and disappeared like this in the midst of preparing her prize students for a major vocal competition. Leisha's determined to find her, make sure she's okay.
Cody, a sensitive cellist, insists on helping her. Sparks fly, clues multiply, and romance blossoms, despite the disapproval of their families.
Leisha's desire to be with Cody and pursue music rather than medicine puts her on a direct collision course with her African-American grandfather, the only parent she's ever had. But an even more immediate threat looms - because, as Leisha draws closer to the truth about her teacher's disappearance, she puts her own life in grave danger.
Praise for Leisha's Song
"Suspense, tender romance, and a thoughtful exploration of racism make this page-turning coming-of-age novel a winner." - Lee Tobin McClain, USA Today Best selling Author of Home to the Harbor
Leisha's Song is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. For more information about the book and author visit http://bookbuzz.net/blog/ya-romantic-mystery-leishas-song-by-lynn-slaughter/
Book Information:
Leisha's Song
By Lynn Slaughter
Publisher: Fire and Ice Young Adult Books
Published: June 2021
ISBN: 978-1953735348 (Print)
ISBN: 978-1953735355 (ebook)
ASIN: B096T99DLV
Pages: 272
Genre: Contemporary Coming-of-Age Romantic Mystery, Young Adult
About the Author:
Lynn Slaughter is addicted to chocolate, the arts, and her husband's cooking. She also admits she's always loved to learn. A graduate of Smith College, she earned master's degrees in sociology and dance. Following a long career as a professional dancer and educator, she returned to school for her MFA in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University. She's the author of three other young adult novels: It Should Have Been You, While I Danced, and Deadly Setup (forthcoming, Fire and Ice, 2022). She lives in Louisville, Kentucky where she's at work on her next novel and serves as President of Derby Rotten Scoundrels, her local chapter of Sisters in Crime.
Contact:
Website: http://www.lynnslaughter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lslaughter2
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynnslaughterWriter
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lynnslaughter7
Publisher: https://www.fireandiceya.com/authors/lynnslaughter/leisha.html
Purchase Links
https://www.amazon.com/Leishas-Song-Lynn-Slaughter-ebook/dp/B096T99DLV/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/leishas-song-lynn-slaughter/1138869832?ean=2940162428817
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/leisha-s-song
https://books.apple.com/us/book/leishas-song/id1571365794
https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Lynn_Slaughter_Leisha_s_Song?id=ZTsyEAAAQBAJ
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1087910
PR by BookBuzz.net
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Promote your upcoming release, your new release, your back list titles, your kindle countdown deal, and much more. They offer NetGalley listings, book reviews, BookFunnel promos, and free book giveaways. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book.
Cody, a sensitive cellist, insists on helping her. Sparks fly, clues multiply, and romance blossoms, despite the disapproval of their families.
Leisha's desire to be with Cody and pursue music rather than medicine puts her on a direct collision course with her African-American grandfather, the only parent she's ever had. But an even more immediate threat looms - because, as Leisha draws closer to the truth about her teacher's disappearance, she puts her own life in grave danger.
Praise for Leisha's Song
"Suspense, tender romance, and a thoughtful exploration of racism make this page-turning coming-of-age novel a winner." - Lee Tobin McClain, USA Today Best selling Author of Home to the Harbor
Leisha's Song is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. For more information about the book and author visit http://bookbuzz.net/blog/ya-romantic-mystery-leishas-song-by-lynn-slaughter/
Book Information:
Leisha's Song
By Lynn Slaughter
Publisher: Fire and Ice Young Adult Books
Published: June 2021
ISBN: 978-1953735348 (Print)
ISBN: 978-1953735355 (ebook)
ASIN: B096T99DLV
Pages: 272
Genre: Contemporary Coming-of-Age Romantic Mystery, Young Adult
About the Author:
Lynn Slaughter is addicted to chocolate, the arts, and her husband's cooking. She also admits she's always loved to learn. A graduate of Smith College, she earned master's degrees in sociology and dance. Following a long career as a professional dancer and educator, she returned to school for her MFA in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University. She's the author of three other young adult novels: It Should Have Been You, While I Danced, and Deadly Setup (forthcoming, Fire and Ice, 2022). She lives in Louisville, Kentucky where she's at work on her next novel and serves as President of Derby Rotten Scoundrels, her local chapter of Sisters in Crime.
Contact:
Website: http://www.lynnslaughter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lslaughter2
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynnslaughterWriter
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lynnslaughter7
Publisher: https://www.fireandiceya.com/authors/lynnslaughter/leisha.html
Purchase Links
https://www.amazon.com/Leishas-Song-Lynn-Slaughter-ebook/dp/B096T99DLV/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/leishas-song-lynn-slaughter/1138869832?ean=2940162428817
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/leisha-s-song
https://books.apple.com/us/book/leishas-song/id1571365794
https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Lynn_Slaughter_Leisha_s_Song?id=ZTsyEAAAQBAJ
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1087910
PR by BookBuzz.net
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Promote your upcoming release, your new release, your back list titles, your kindle countdown deal, and much more. They offer NetGalley listings, book reviews, BookFunnel promos, and free book giveaways. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book.
Contact
BookBuzz.netContact
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/ya-romantic-mystery-leishas-song-by-lynn-slaughter/
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/ya-romantic-mystery-leishas-song-by-lynn-slaughter/
Categories