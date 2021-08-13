Commercient Becomes HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration
Marietta, GA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Commercient announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot’s App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.
By using Commercient SYNC to integrate data between QuickBooks Desktop and HubSpot, your data will automatically be loaded without having to program, map, code, or use servers.
“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “Commercient offers their QuickBooks Desktop SYNC which is a great option for achieving efficiency, and we’re excited that they’re a part of the App Partner Program to help our customers achieve their goals.”
HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.
“When we released the HubSpot QuickBooks Desktop Sync App, we effectively joined two great products which made them more powerful,” said Corinne Allgaier, CFO of Commercient. “Together, HubSpot and Quickbooks Desktop will achieve more than ever before for our customers. Commercient is thrilled to announce the QuickBooks Desktop SYNC App launch that will help our customers grow in this fast-moving economy,” she explained.
Learn more about the integration here (QuickBooks Desktop SYNC app).
About Commercient:
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and HubSpot software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage, NetSuite, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
Dave Bebbington
Commercient
+1 (844) 282-0401
daveb@commercient.com
