ThrottleNet Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly
St. Louis, MO, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet announces it has been named a Future 50 Company by St. Louis Small Business Monthly, recognizing the firm as one of the fastest growing companies in the St. Louis region.
ThrottleNet joins a group of 49 other honorees who will play a large role in the future of business in St. Louis. According to the magazine, hundreds of company nominations were submitted. A panel of judges selected the winners. Businesses were chosen based on several criteria to include revenues, contributions to the community and future potential.
Small Business Monthly features a number of articles from industry experts to help small businesses grow their firms along with top performing companies in several categories. It selects a new class of Future 50 businesses annually. All of this year’s winners will be highlighted in the magazine’s September 2021 edition. The publication said these success stories help to inspire and encourage other entrepreneurs to launch their own businesses.
“To be selected as a Future 50 company is a great honor, recognizing not only what we have achieved thus far but also our impact on future growth,” said George Rosenthal, President.
“This award coupled with being named the number one IT firm for 2021 in St. Louis, and named one of the top cybersecurity firms in the area, is a strong testament to our entire team who strive each day to provide the highest level of services to our clients,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal added, “ThrottleNet is dedicated for continuous improvement in everything we do. We are grateful for the growing number of businesses who select ThrottleNet for all their technology needs.”
About ThrottleNet, Inc.
ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of St. Louis’ top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. In fact, ThrottleNet constantly tracks client satisfaction and has received over 191 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. Customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with our company. In all, our staff not only helps our clients improve their business operations but also saves them money as well. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet. Visit https://throttlenet.com
