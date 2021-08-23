ScreenKit App, the #1 Downloaded Graphics and Design App in the App Store, Launches New Version for iPad
ScreenKit for iPad, the Home Screen-Customizing App, Features 5000+ Icons, 500+ Themes, 500+ Widgets for iPad
Sydney, Australia, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Forbes 30 Under 30 consumer tech alumni, Colina and Hripsime Demirdjian, have just launched an all-new iPad version of their ScreenKit app, allowing users to customize their iPad in different aesthetics, bringing the customization loved by millions for the iPhone, to the iPad.
Since its launch, ScreenKit for iPad has become the #1 downloaded Graphics and Design App in the App Store, globally and in the US. With the launch of ScreenKit app for iPad, Colina and Hripsime have expanded their offerings across different Apple devices for the first time.
The tech entrepreneurs launched their first mobile app, Moji Edit, in July 2016 as a toolkit to create custom emojis. The app became one of the top-downloaded and most used emoji apps in existence, gaining attention from international social media stars and reaching impressive ranks internationally. In November 2020, they introduced ScreenKit app, the 1-click special theme installer that allows users to personalize their iPhone home screen app icons in hundreds of different themes and install them without using the Apple Shortcuts app method, saving users tons of time and energy.
“We are so proud of the launch of ScreenKit App for iPad. This is the first time we have expanded our offerings across different Apple devices, which is extremely exciting for us,” said Colina and Hripsime Demirdjian, the co-founders of ScreenKit App. “In anticipation of iOS 15, we will be updating ScreenKit with new widgets and sizes. Our goal has been and continues to be to allow our over 5 million users globally the unique ability to customize their tech whenever and however they feel like it, without investing hours of their precious time."
About ScreenKit App
The ScreenKit app is available for free download on the App Store for iOS iPhones and iPads. By downloading the app, users can carefully select various themes to customize their home screen design with icons, wallpapers and colorful widgets including Date, Clock, Calendar, Bible, Motivation, Battery, Countdown Widgets, 500+ Photo Widgets, change the background colors, decorations & much more. ScreenKit is on Instagram (@screenkit.app) and Twitter (@ScreenKitApp). For more information and to download, please visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/screenkit-aesthetic-app-icons/id1533393982#?platform=ipad.
Since its launch, ScreenKit for iPad has become the #1 downloaded Graphics and Design App in the App Store, globally and in the US. With the launch of ScreenKit app for iPad, Colina and Hripsime have expanded their offerings across different Apple devices for the first time.
The tech entrepreneurs launched their first mobile app, Moji Edit, in July 2016 as a toolkit to create custom emojis. The app became one of the top-downloaded and most used emoji apps in existence, gaining attention from international social media stars and reaching impressive ranks internationally. In November 2020, they introduced ScreenKit app, the 1-click special theme installer that allows users to personalize their iPhone home screen app icons in hundreds of different themes and install them without using the Apple Shortcuts app method, saving users tons of time and energy.
“We are so proud of the launch of ScreenKit App for iPad. This is the first time we have expanded our offerings across different Apple devices, which is extremely exciting for us,” said Colina and Hripsime Demirdjian, the co-founders of ScreenKit App. “In anticipation of iOS 15, we will be updating ScreenKit with new widgets and sizes. Our goal has been and continues to be to allow our over 5 million users globally the unique ability to customize their tech whenever and however they feel like it, without investing hours of their precious time."
About ScreenKit App
The ScreenKit app is available for free download on the App Store for iOS iPhones and iPads. By downloading the app, users can carefully select various themes to customize their home screen design with icons, wallpapers and colorful widgets including Date, Clock, Calendar, Bible, Motivation, Battery, Countdown Widgets, 500+ Photo Widgets, change the background colors, decorations & much more. ScreenKit is on Instagram (@screenkit.app) and Twitter (@ScreenKitApp). For more information and to download, please visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/screenkit-aesthetic-app-icons/id1533393982#?platform=ipad.
Contact
Screen Kit AppContact
Kaity Bandura
201-321-2092
www.screenkit.xyz/contact/
Kaity Bandura
201-321-2092
www.screenkit.xyz/contact/
Categories