Anthology Team Announces New Advisory Partnership with Paul Melcher
Paul Melcher Joins the Anthology Advisor Board as an Advanced Technology and Computer Vision Advisor.
Union, NJ, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anthology has announced a new agreement to bring on Paul Melcher, a thought leader in the advanced computer vision and digital photography spaces, as a new Advisor to the Company.
Having spent time in numerous visual content companies such as Stipple, PictureGroup, Zymmetrical.com, Adbuynet, and DigitalRailroad, Inc., Paul brings with him over 20 years of expertise in leadership and technological innovations. Most recently, he has worked on building Melcher System Consulting, where he has connected with and advised numerous visual technology startups.
“We’re excited to be working with Paul. His expertise and impact on the digital photography industry will help us achieve our mission to build a superior social platform. We’ll be fostering this relationship immediately by growing our network and incorporating his ideas into our continuing development of the site,” Will Ciolino, CEO, says.
Anthology has been building a new social photography platform aimed at bringing change to the industry to impact photographers from all skill levels. They’ve released a uniquely designed digital portfolio management tool and have recently opened up user-to-user patronage that has been a proven revenue generator for content creators in other content creative industries. In doing so, they have become the first photography focused platform to provide this opportunity to the photographer market.
